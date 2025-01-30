Moruga man shot, wounded by trap gun

- File photo

A man from Basse Terre Village in Moruga has been shot and wounded while picking chadon beni in a garden in the area.

The police said Curtis Morgan, of Edward Trace, was shot in the lower left leg. His injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening.

The incident occurred around 5.15 pm on January 29, when Morgan went to Dennis Trace off Edward Trace.

While picking the chadon beni, he tripped over something, heard an explosion and felt a burning sensation in his leg.

He managed to alert relatives, and another villager immediately took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

>

The Moruga police were also alerted, and PC Nathan and WPC Rajkumar went to the facility.

Morgan was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The shooting occurred days after 73-year-old gardener Stevenson Lumy, also from Basse Terre, was shot and killed by a trap gun in a forested area off Figarie Trace in Moruga.

Reports indicate Lumy left home at 6 am, and two hours later, relatives received the news that he had been shot and wounded. He later died from his injuries.