Mark fears 'voter frustration' in Tunapuna

Wade Mark -

FORMER senator Wade Mark wondered if attempts were being made to suppress the voter turnout in part of the key marginal constituency of Tunapuna in Monday's general election, addressing a UNC briefing at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Port of Spain on April 24. Also present was attorney Darren Allahar.

Mark recounted being told that peculiarly some ten polling divisions were to be accommodated for voting at the single site of El Dorado West Secondary School due to the purported closure of El Dorado East Secondary School for repairs, then saying he had learnt the latter school was not under repair and so not unusable.

He wondered whether the likely traffic congestion from such a concentration of polling stations could deter people from coming to vote.

"Tell me that is not voter suppression, voter frustration. Tell me that is not complicity between the EBC (Election and Boundaries Commission) and police to suppress the will of the people of Tunapuna.

"Why is the EBC seeking to steal the next general election on behalf of the PNM?"

Newsday tried but was unable to contact Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope.

Mark declared, "So we have served notice that we are going to ensure an independent commission of inquiry is established into the conduct of the EBC and all of their officials, to determine whether they have been guilty as relates to misconduct (and) misbehaviour in public office.

"We ask the public to be vigilant. Every citizen." He said the UNC has lost confidence in the EBC, alleging certain staff to be "agents of the PNM."

Mark then queried the planned upsurge in police patrols recently announced by Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin in light of unspecified information relating to threats to polling day. Mark said, "We hope what you (Benjamin) are doing is not designed to frustrate the people from exercising their franchise and will not cause traffic jams.

"We hope the commissioner, acting, is not in collusion with the PNM to frustrate the will of the people in exercising their rights to go to the polling station by artificially (and) superficially creating situations." He said Benjamin had not specified his concerns nor shown any evidence to support them.

Mark alleged voter frustration had taken place in the 2015 general election.

"We hope you (Benjamin) are not in complicity with the PNM to rob the people of TT and frustrate their will. We hope that is not your role."

Newsday asked Benjamin about Mark's concern that the planned police patrols were designed to frustrate/suppress the will of voters.

Benjamin replied that it was important not to politicise the crime situation or the work of the police.

Benjamin said, "We operate, in terms of our duties and responsibilities, without fear or favour, malice or ill-will.

"Our main purpose is to ensure safety and security for all citizens in TT." He said such suggestions were unfortunate, because the increase in police patrols in some areas was being done based on police intelligence and for the safety of all.

"It is going to be for the benefit of all citizens . If we recognise that coming out of the state of emergency (SOE) police visibility brought a level of confidence and trust in the process.

"Therefore it is the only intention of the police service to ensure the integrity of the democratic process, in terms of our citizens being totally free from any form of encumbrance. That is what we are doing." Benjamin said the police will remain focused and not be distracted by the politics that is taking place.

"We are focused in terms of ensuring law and order and we are simply saying that there will be a zero tolerance on anything or anyone, any group, any gang, anybody, that would seek to violate the election offences. We are firm on that.

"We are there to ensure the process runs smoothly and that persons could feel safe to exercise their franchise in TT. That is what it is."

Allahar earlier cited 25 polling cards for which duplicates had also been issued, saying that could potentially facilitate election fraud. He also claimed a ballot box had been used for special voters at Mathura but for which the UNC had not known about nor had the chance to inspect beforehand, in a veiled hint at the possibility of ballot box stuffing towards election rigging.