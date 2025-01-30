Guyana's Terry Gajraj is Chutney Soca Monarch's 'wildcard'

Terry Gajraj. -

SOUTHEX CEO George Singh, promoter of Chutney Soca Monarch, said Guyana’s Terry Gajraj has been selected as the "wildcard" for the 30th anniversary show on March 1 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Singh said Gajraj, who has dominated the Guyanese music scene for the past 30 years, is on a chutney soca collaboration with foreign-based Mau Bros and will gain automatic entry into the grand finale.

Singh said they will enjoy free travel courtesy Caribbean Airlines, plus free accommodation at Paria Suites Hotel and Convention Centre, Claxton Bay. They are also guaranteed a $30,000 appearance fee.

The wildcard was introduced in 2024 with the objective of offering foreign-based acts an opportunity to compete in the finals.

This means Gajraj and Mau Bros will not have to compete in the February 8 semifinals at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine.

>

Reigning Calypso Monarch Machel Montano is among the semifinalists, along with former nine-time CSM winner Rikki Jai, and a former monarch Neval Chatelal, who are all aspiring to win the title and the $400,000 purse accompanying it.

Singh said eight out of the 34 semifinalists will be selected to compete against reigning monarch Rick Ramoutar.

Excitement is bubbling in the chutney soca community with the return of Montano who competed in 2012 with Drupatee, with whom he collaborated on Indian Gyal, and Rikki Jai who is returning to the competition after an absence of five years.

Montano has ten Road March and seven Soca Monarch titles to his name.

Singh said both the semis and finals are free to the public.