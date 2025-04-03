Jazz artistes take over The Greens

Charmaine Forde - Photo by Jordan Briggs

The 20th edition of Jazz Artists on The Greens (JAOTG), one of longest surviving jazz festival in Trinidad and Tobago, will feature Charmaine Forde, guitarist Kyle Peters, Kye De Vere, pan virtuoso Joy Lapps and drummer Larnell Lewis, Ju-Né, and songstress and musician Michele Henderson and her Friends.

“The Greens” on Farm Road at WASA Sports Club Grounds in St Joseph will again be the venue for the immersive musical experience on April 5, from 5 pm.

Jazz Artists on The Greens is produced by Production One Ltd and registered as a certified festival on The National Registry of Artists & Cultural Workers.

The event has grown from humble beginnings on July 1, 2003 at the UWI Creative Arts Centre into the largest jazz event in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a media release director Anton Doyle said, “JAOTG has evolved into providing and sustaining an ecosystem for TT and Caribbean festival development by celebrating dozens of local and regional artistes and musicians.

“We continue to facilitate artist development both on stage – with collaborations between local and foreign acts – and in the classroom with UTT masterclasses with jazz artists and also function as a business hub for content providers, including apparel and music merchandise, music tech and ancillary creative industries such as food and fashion...”

Kyle Peters is a musician, instrumentalist, producer, and tutor. He is the founder of the Visionary Music Group. His name pops up quite often as the featured guitarist and co-composer on popular local tunes such as Mical Teja’s DNA and Runaway, Peace of Mind by Voice, Anxiety by Patrice Roberts and Carry It by Bunji Garlin, among others. With a love of music spanning over three decades and a journey grounded on persistence, Peters continues to excel. With his band Vizion, he opened for Hugh Masekela in San Fernando as a pioneering first step in the jazz scene. He returns to The Greens in 2025 after many years.

His performance is made possible, in part, by a featured artist sponsorship provided by Raymond & Pierre Ltd.

In the release Peters spoke of performing at the 20th edition of JAOTG.

“I’m usually considered a soca guitarist by most of my peers. However, to be