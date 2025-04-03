No tax on public servant salaries not applicable to ex-prime ministers

Prime Minister Stuart Young. File photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Stuart Young said the no taxation measure on pensions for the public service which he announced on April 2 will not apply to parliamentarians, former PMs and MPs and those covered by the Salaries Review Commission.

Responding to media at the post-Cabinet media briefing at Whitehall on April 3, Young said he had discussed the issue with the Cabinet.

“It is not meant to cover Parliamentarians and former PMs. It is the public servants, those who have come up through the ranks of the public service, who have been permanent in the public service, where there is a specific act that applies to them. More details will be provided.”

Young made the announcement at a PNM public meeting on Harris Promenade, San Fernando on April 2.

“All retired public servants who receive a public service pension will now receive that tax-free. No more taxes on public service pensions.”

On November 29, 2004, then PM Dr Keith Rowley accepted the recommendations of the Salaries Review Commission, which saw increases in salaries for cabinet and non-cabinet ministers; ordinary MPs (government and opposition); senators; the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary; the THA Minority Leader; and heads and members of local government corporations.