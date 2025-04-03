Machel Montano: Thank you Trinidad and Tobago

Machel Montano sings his Pepper Wine at the Chutney Soca Monarch finals on March 1 at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch and Road March winner, Machel Montano, thanked the people in the entertainment industry, sponsors and all who contributed to his success in a media release.

Following his two-year hiatus from Trinidad Carnival – during which he completed his masters in Carnival studies and won the Calypso Monarch title in 2024 – Montano returned to the Carnival scene and lent his experience and dynamic stage presence to selected events. He also made surprise guest appearances at many of the major Carnival events.

Montano said in the release, "To my incredible fans, my dedicated team, and the people of TT – thank you!"

"This Carnival season was nothing short of magical, and it’s all because of you. The energy, the love, the passion – everything we built together made 2025 a season to remember. My song, Pardy was more than just music; it was a celebration of the hard work, sacrifice, and joy that defines our culture. And after all that effort, we all deserved a magical Pardy on the road Monday and Tuesday! Big love to my people."

>

Montano also acknowledged "some key players who helped make this season legendary," including his wife, children, parents and extended family. His management team and the creative team behind his 11th Road March win for Pardy also came in for kudos including, Mevon "XplicitMevon" Soodeen, Andre Jeffers, and Badjohn Republic, 1st Klase, Kyle Peters, Karyce Phillips, Kendel Hayes, Terri Lyons and Precision Productions, as well as all producers who did road mixes – Madness MUV, D Ninja, DJ Marcus Williams, DJ Optimus, DJ Kai, Dada & Marfan, the release said.

Elated over his Chutney Soca Monarch collaboration and victory, Montano saluted "the brilliant minds behind the song, Pepper Vine, namely Drupatee Ramgoonai and Krishna Persad-Maharaj, Lady Lava, Private Ryan, Jus Now, M1 and Mela Caribe.

"Thank you for making history with me! And huge shout-outs to everyone who helped produce, build and perform with us at Skinner Park! Much love and sincerest thanks goes out to all fans and supporters who showed up, sang your hearts out, and brought the energy to every single event. None of this is possible without you!"

Making special note of the importance of TT's national instrument, Montano thanked the steel orchestras who believed in and played his Bet Meh single in their efforts to claim the Panorama title:

"To the Siparia Deltones, bp Renegades and Massy Trinidad All Stars – thank you for trusting Bet Meh with your Panorama title aspirations; it was an honour to be there on stage at semis with you. Big up to De Red Boyz and Jason “Shaft” Bishop, for a masterful composition, which was also represented in my performance for the Calypso Monarch finals! Thank you to everyone who contributed to the presentation at Dimanche Gras – the team, the set designers, the producers, and the performers!"

Following his performance at Monday Madness, Montano released his latest album on February 25 titled One Degree Hotter which features his many recent hit singles.

For this accomplishment, Montano thanked all his collaborators, writers, producers, engineers and DJs, including Pumpa, Skinny Fabulous, Full Blown, Davido, Ayetian and DJ Mac.

>

Montano also thanked his corporate partners and sponsors.

"Nothing great happens alone so I want to send love to the partners who stood beside me this season: Caribbean Airlines, Blue Waters, Stamina Energy, Courts and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc – your support helped fuel some incredible moments. Big respect to my Tribe Carnival famalay for an amazing two days on the road.

"A huge shout-out to the Government of TT, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Pan Trinbago, TUCO, NCC and The TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) for producing a fantastic Carnival," he said.

The extensive list of thank yous and commendations continued with Montano listing "all of the performances that made his Carnival 2025 so epic along with all of the memorable and viral moments."

Looking forward to the rest of 2025, Montano mentioned an upcoming documentary entitled Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King – Machel Montano, which will be a look back at his career, personal journey and life in soca music.

Also in the pipeline will be a compilation from Monk Music dubbed Soca Universe 2025, which should have all the hits of Carnival 2025. Additionally, there will be The Soundbridge Program curriculum rollout and Montano's One Degree Hotter international tour dates, the release said.