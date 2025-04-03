TT-US $ exchange rate focus needed

A cash transaction of TT$ for scare US$, amid the ongoing forex crunch. -

THE EDITOR: I am concerned about the current exchange rate of the TT dollar against the US dollar. In recent months the value of our currency has come under scrutiny, and any fluctuations in the exchange rate can have profound implications for everyday life in TT.

I respectfully request that the United National Congress (UNC) provides a clear explanation of its policies related to this significant economic issue. The exchange rate directly impacts the cost of imported goods, which affects not only businesses, but also ordinary citizens who are facing increased prices for essentials.

Given that many of our products rely on imports, the stability of our currency is crucial for maintaining both economic growth and the purchasing power of the population.

Considering the potential impact of any devaluation of the TT dollar on our economy, it is imperative for the UNC to engage in transparent communication with the public. Specifically, I would like to understand the party's stance on maintaining a stable exchange rate, the measures it will take to mitigate any devaluation, and the broader economic strategies in place to alleviate the foreign exchange shortage should it return to government.

The citizens of TT deserve clarity on how exchange-rate policies will affect their livelihoods. Furthermore, with the upcoming general election, discussions regarding national economic plans are essential. Our leaders should detail their approach to managing the exchange rate and ensuring financial stability.

I hope that this letter prompts constructive dialogue, and I look forward to a response regarding these pressing concerns.

RICHARD KANHAI

Rio Claro