Gonzales: Government has spent $127m to improve Tobago water supply

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales -

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales has said the government has spent $127 million to improve the supply of water in Tobago, with future projects expected to take the overall spend to $181 million.

He was delivering the feature address at a sod-turning ceremony to mark the construction of the $50 million Goldsborough Water Treatment Plant on January 29. Previous projects have cost $77 million, he said.

The latest project, which begins on January 30, is expected to be completed in eight months and will benefit over 17,000 people living in several communities across Tobago.

Pleased with the work being undertaken by the Water and Sewerage Authority and his ministry, generally, over the past few years, Gonzales said a further $54 million has already been set aside for upcoming projects on the island.

“And this Goldsborough water treatment plant is going to cost the central government $50 million, bringing a total of $181 million to improve the supply of water for the people of Tobago,” he said.

Such a feat, Gonzales said, can only be achieved by those who are serious about governance, service and giving the people value for money.

Including upcoming projects, Gonzales said, "$181 million spent in Tobago to improve the supply of water, and not one allegation of corruption.”

He said the Goldsborough Water Treatment Plant, which has been three years in the making, was made possible through an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.

Gonzales thanked Planning and Development Minister and IDB TT governor Pennelope Beckles-Robinson for her assistance in securing the arrangement.

He said the plant could have been constructed anywhere else.

“We could have found a way in west Tobago to construct the plant. But the reason why we are here is that we have recognised that we have a prolific water source in the Goldsborough area – the Goldsborough River, that can produce two million gallons of water, and that water can be fed to some of the areas that are water-stretched in this community.

“So we are not here by chance. We are here because we see there is a need to improve the supply of water in the eastern part of Tobago. And the geologists and all of the engineers and all of the professionals have recognised that we can make use of two million gallons of water in that river so that we can continue to improve the supply of water all over Tobago.”

Gonzales recalled when they assumed office, the Prime Minister had admonished members of Cabinet to do right by Tobagonians.

“He told the members of Cabinet that any time he received any complaint that any minister does not co-operate with the THA to serve the people of Tobago, he will have a dim view of such a minister and he will take the appropriate action. That was the instruction given to every single minister.

“So if you see a flurry of activities taking place in the WASA as well as in the Ministry of Public Utilities, it is because we are operating and we continue to operate under the mandate of the honourable prime minister that we are going to utilise our ministry and resources of the ministry to supply and to provide service to the people of Tobago.”

But he admitted the country will never reach a stage where it can boast of having solved all the problems in the water sector.

“As you solve one, another one comes up. As you fix a booster, another one goes down. As you fix a pump, another one goes down. That is the nature of the sector.

“And that is why, today, you will have a reliable supply of water. But tomorrow it might be impacted as a result of weather conditions, technical conditions, electricity issues.”

Gonzales said if the water supply is affected by any of these factors, it does not in any way suggest the government is not making improvements in the sector.

“The fact is that we continue to make improvements, and the water supply in Trinidad, as well as in Tobago, is far better than it has ever been over the last 50 years.”

Beckles-Robinson, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, Deputy THA Chief Secretary and Belle Garden/Glamorgan assemblyman Dr Faith Brebnor and programme manager Wilfred Fullerton also spoke.