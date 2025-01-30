Final show for Mary Could Dance

Mary Could Dance returns to Queen's Hall, St Ann's on February 2 for one final show. -

After a successful run last week that left audiences laughing, crying, and begging for more, the iconic play Mary Could Dance is back for one final performance.

Written by Richard Ragoobarsingh, the production will be staged at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on February 2, from 6.30 pm.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Mary Could Dance has captured the hearts of audiences across TT, a media release said.

Featuring the original cast members Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Dionne McNicol-Stephenson and Richard Ragoobarsingh alongside the Kevon Brooks and Arnold "Pinny" Goindhan, this performance promises to be an unforgettable night of drama, comedy, and raw emotion, the release said.

The play takes audiences on an emotional roller coaster, from side-splitting hilarious situations and fiery catfights to deeply moving and poignant moments.

Mary Could Dance holds the record for the most theatre awards in TT’s history and is widely regarded as one of the best local productions.

“This play is more than just a story – it’s an experience,” playwright Richard Ragoobarsingh said in the release. “It’s about love, friendship, family – in its various forms, and the complexities of life, all wrapped in a uniquely Trinidadian flavour. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or coming back to relive the magic, Mary Could Dance will be an experience.”

Tickets are available at Queen’s Hall and other advertised outlets.