Evolve: Fete In Love at 'Pres' College grounds

Ravi B & Karma -

The Alumni Association of Presentation College Chaguanas (AAPCC) will host Evolve: Fete In Love event on February 1 at the college playing grounds.

The event features a star-studded lineup, including Kes The Band, Ravi B & Karma, Jadel, Yung Bredda, College Boy Jesse and will be hosted by Chromatics.

Patrons can choose from two options to enjoy the fete: a premium all-inclusive section with indulgent offerings or a cooler section to bring your own vibes, a media release said.

Funds raised from the event go to support AAPCC’s outreach programmes and enhance student life at Presentation College Chaguanas. For more info: 620-0601 or e-mail alumni.pcc@gmail.com