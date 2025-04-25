On The Line play features politics, Eric Williams

Marva Newton, left, rehearses with students of The UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts for the play, On The Line. -

As the April 28 general election draws near, The UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts presents On The Line, a play which mixes Eric: The Musical, a work that explores the legacy of late prime minister Dr Eric Williams through theatrical storytelling and calypso, with short scenes on socio-political issues written by students.

The production, in collaboration with the Malick Folk Performing Company, will take place at the Winifred Atwell Auditorium, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on April 25 and 26 at 7 pm, with a school matinee on April 26 at 2 pm.

Director Michailean Taylor said Eric: The Musical serves as a foundation for the production, both in content and approach.

“I worked the students in the Production 2 course to guide a process that merges multiple voices. Their short scripts, rooted in research, examine the socio-political complexities of today. The result becomes a ‘call’ to the past, shifting between symbolism and realism.”

He said the Malick Folk Performing Company has been essential to this vision.

“Their artistry is extensive and deepens the storytelling. Their integration speaks to what I believe On the Line should be – an experience where the line between actor, dancer, researcher and performer is intentionally blurred and the entire cast becomes ‘artists at work’ confronting the histories that shape us and the futures that remain ‘on the line.’”

For more info: WhatsApp 272-3232.