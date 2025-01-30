Crystian Thurton is Marchin Patriots Cricketer of the Year

CRYSTIAN Thurton was adjudged Bess Motors Marchin Patriots Cricketer of the Year at the Premier One club’s award ceremony held in Charlieville on January 27.

Thurton delivered an exceptional season with 905 runs, including two centuries and six half-centuries. His contributions played a vital role in the team’s continued dominance, earning him the club’s top accolade.

Thurton also collected awards for the two centuries, the league’s top batsman (401, avg 40.2) and the club’s leading T20 scorer (166 runs, avg 55) last season.

Speaking at the event, TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath lauded the club for its professionalism and commitment to excellence, while Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed commended the Patriots for their role in strengthening community sports and nurturing local talent.

The ceremony included a special vote of thanks delivered by 12-year-old Aidan Maharaj, showcasing the club’s commitment to fostering the next generation of cricket talent.

“With a strong foundation and a remarkable 2024 season, the Bess Motors Marchin Patriots are poised for even greater success in 2025,” a club statement said on January 28.

Reserve Team Awards

Most Runs: C. Jagmohan (452 runs)

Highest Individual Score: D. Choy (181)

Most Wickets: S. Mohammed (41)

Best Bowling Performance: S. Mohammed (8-13)

First Team Awards

Centurion’s Honour

Crystian Thurton (115 vs Merryboys, 119* vs Victoria)

Evin Lewis (119 vs QPCC)

Five-Star Bowler Award

Ricky Jaipaul (6/73, 5/64, 5/32)

Richie Looknauth (5/66)

Top Batsman Awards:

League: Crystian Thurton (401 runs, avg 40.2)

50 Overs: Evin Lewis (471 runs, avg 58.9)

T20: Crystian Thurton (166 runs, avg 55)

Best Bowler Awards:

League: Ricky Jaipaul (32 wickets, avg 17.5)

50 Overs: Ricky Jaipaul (14 wickets)

T20: Kashtri Singh (4 wickets)

Club-Wide Awards

Reserve League Top Cricketers

S. Mohammed (57 wickets)

C. Jagmohan (629 runs)

Top 5 Cricketers of the Year

Crystian Thurton (905 runs, 2 centuries)

Teshawon Castro (525 runs, 22 wickets)

Ricky Jaipaul (49 wickets)

Evin Lewis (765 runs)

Kashtri Singh (265 runs, 31 wickets)

Rising Star Award: Rajeev Ramnath

Special Mentions

Patriot’s Support Award: Ray Ramkissoon & Vinod Samlal

Patriot Heart & Soul Award: Lenny Joseph

Patriot Commitment Award: Emile Tennia

Champion of Support Award: Ian Maharaj

Crystian Thurton – 905 runs, 2 centuries, 6 half-centuries