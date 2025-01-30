Cashier, 21, robbed at gunpoint in Reform Village

- File photo

A 21-year-old male cashier at a fast-food outlet was robbed at gunpoint in the Gasparillo district on the night of January 29.

Police said the victim, from Williamsville, was working at Debe BBQ Hut at Guaracara Tabaquite Road in Reform Village.

Shortly after 9 pm, four masked gunmen walked in and announced a robbery.

The men emptied the cash register and took $5,562, which represented the day’s sales. They also stole the victim’s Samsung cellphone, worth $2,500.

The bandits then ran out and got into a silver Nissan Versa, which drove off.

Gasparillo police were alerted, and Cpl Suliman and other officers responded. They searched for the culprits and the getaway car without success.

PC Ramsamooj is investigating.