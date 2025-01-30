A patient's plea for blood donations

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am a beta thalassaemia major patient. This means that my bone marrow is unable to produce healthy red blood cells and I have been depending on blood transfusions to stay alive for the past 28 years. I am now 29.

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder. If both parents have the gene that causes thalassaemia, there's a one in four chance of each child they have being born with the condition.

Currently, there is a severe shortage of blood in our country. I am unable to get the required blood for survival and at this point I am concerned about my survival in the near future.

On January 27, I was admitted at Mt Hope for a transfusion with a haemoglobin of 5.9. I became symptomatic two months ago and my ongoing symptoms include but are not limited to: shortness of breath, dizziness/light-headedness, headaches, heart racing, bone pains, joint pains, eye pain, fatigue, weakness, loss of appetite, trembling/shakiness, etc.

As time passes other complications would arise, such as increased iron overload, enlarged spleen and liver, and bone deformities.

Pre-transfusion haemoglobin levels for a thalassaemia patient should be eight or nine and since there is no blood available I am not getting the required amount of blood at each transfusion, resulting in a lowered transfusion scheme.

I received one unit of blood and due to a transfusion reaction, was unable to complete the transfusion. I am now at home hoping to receive a call to come in and get another transfusion, but the likelihood of that happening is slim. My next admission date is February 6, if I do not receive the awaited call.

What is expected to happen on the sixth? I would be admitted for one day and night. Blood request forms would be submitted and I may or may not get a transfusion, depending on the availability of blood that is my type. I am O positive and this type is even harder to get since it is the universal blood type and is usually used during emergencies.

In order for patients like me, and anyone else requiring a blood transfusion, to get the blood that we require, there needs to be an ample supply in the nation’s blood bank. This is why I am calling on the public at large to donate blood soon so all deficiencies in the blood bank would be quelled.

KASTURI HARRICHARAN

via e-mail