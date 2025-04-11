Alexander has what's needed for crime fight

Roger Alexander - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Had former senior supt Roger Alexander showed up in the PNM camp, he would have been hailed as a nationalist, a patriot and a conscientious member of the service.

Instead, Alexander has donned the colours of the UNC and for this he can expect a baptism of fire from the usual suspects.

For years criminals trembled at the sight of Alexander, especially when he had in tow the squad inclusive of now superintendent in Tobago Sunil Bharath. They were the closest to a flying squad.

When he was with the special operations team under Gary Griffith, he was an ace crime-fighter. Single-handedly he made Beyond the Tape simply because he was real, direct and to the point. He connected law enforcement to the people.

Like Richard Smith, he understood how people felt when they were attacked, robbed and violated. Like Smith, who dealt decisively with the Pennywise robbers and many more, Alexander gave people hope. This kind of response is the only solution to the crime problem and then "mama good godson" will be a good boy.

As a member of the police Social and Welfare Association, he also connected with the hardship of the force and knew first hand what it was like to be an officer.

It has been years since members of the protective services have seen any real increase in remuneration, except for the $1,000 tax free allowance, yet they have an almost tenfold increase in every kind of crime you can think about.

Whether its school violence, domestic violence, rape, house-breaking, home invasion, the first call is to police. The reward from the PNM was "do more, they lazy," and the most insulting and demeaning, "locking the station doors because they fraid criminals and taking of lights."

I for one support Alexander, as I think he has what is needed so badly and that is the diligence to fight crime. He, like Johnny Abraham, is on the street. He is ready to confront the enemy as he did in the gang territory of Maingot Street, Tunapuna, where Esmond Forde needs a police escort to visit.

Alexander is the commander at the front and he is not afraid. I hope the day is not too far away when those who disadvantaged him now have to salute him and say "Sah!"

He is "Alexander the great" and I wish him well.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James