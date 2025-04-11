Time for Trinidad and Tobago to look beyond Venezuela

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Stuart Young’s continued focus on securing gas from Venezuela feels increasingly misguided – especially when TT has its own untapped resources.

The reality is clear: TT is not lacking in natural gas. What we are lacking is a serious commitment to economic diversification.

Rather than depending on uncertain deals with a politically unstable Venezuela – blocked further by US sanctions – the smarter move is to invest in the future of our own economy.

Diversification is no longer optional; it is essential:

* Invest in renewable energy.

* Strengthen local agriculture.

* Develop technology and innovation.

* Expand tourism and creative industries.

Energy will always be part of our story – but it should not be the whole story.

TT’s future should not be tied to Venezuela’s politics. It should be built on our own vision, resources, and innovation.

The question now is simple: Will our leaders finally look beyond gas – and beyond Caracas?

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas