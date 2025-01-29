Trinidad and Tobago U17 Women beat USVI 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

Trinidad and Tobago under-17 women's team attacker Orielle Martin takes on the US Virgin Islands defence during their Concacaf qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on January 27. Photo courtesy TTFA. -

Trinidad and Tobago's under-17 women's football team got the perfect start to their 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign on January 27, when they got a 5-0 win over US Virgin Islands (USVI) in their opening Concacaf matchup at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The hosts were in a relentless mood in front of goal, particularly with ace attacker Orielle Martin, who punished USVI with two goals in each half to net a beaver-trick.

Martin opened the scoring in the 27th minute when she danced past defender Lauren Jones before firing a low left-footed shot past goalkeeper Kyliz Osorio.

Two minutes later, Martin found the bottom corner in clinical style yet again, as she drilled a right-footed shot past a hapless Osorio after a turnover from USVI in the defensive third.

The hosts threatened to blow USVI out of the water in the first half, with flanker Rasheda Archer coming close to scoring on several occasions and midfielder Cherina Steele being denied by a desperate save from Osorio in the 26th minute.

In a game that USVI rarely threatened the TT defence, Martin put the game beyond all reasonable doubt after the hour mark with a pair of powerful efforts from outside the area to give TT a 4-0 lead by the 67th minute.

TT coach Ayana Russell was in high praise for Martin and also credited her ability to be a team player.

"Orielle is locked and ready to go. She knows the task at hand just like everyone else. Orielle Martin is a special kid and has a very bright future," Russell said, at the post-match briefing.

"But if you've listened to her speak, she's focused on the team also. Even though she is the one scoring, it's a team effort."

Martin looked set to get a hat-trick in the 58th minute when TT were awarded a penalty, but she had her right-footed spot kick stopped by substitute keeper Isabella Quezada.

Martin wasn't to be denied for long, though, and she fired past Quezada in the 61st minute after a neat piece of skill outside the area. Six minutes later, she had the Couva crowd on their feet when she got her fourth goal of the game with a wicked long-range shot which looped over the goalkeeper after a deflection.

Russell was pleased with the team's efforts, but she knows the job is far from finished.

"The girls met all the objectives in all areas of the game. We wanted a little more goals but five goals, we will walk away with that, reflect and get ready for Belize."

TT's final goal was a fine one too, as substitute Mia Lee Chong rifled in a right-footed shot from a tight angle in the 88th minute after tricking her way past Vigga Tyson in the area.

TT will play Belize in their second game from 8 pm in Couva on January 29. In their first game on January 27, Belize were beaten 2-0 by Honduras. However, Russell is not about to take them lightly.

"It's not going to be a walkover. We know what we can do...every game we have some type of different game plan, but in terms of the objectives, we will stick to our objectives and go out there and look for another result on Wednesday."

The top team in each of the six first-round qualifying groups will advance to the next phase of Concacaf qualifying, along with the two best second-placed teams.

From there, the 12 teams will be placed into three groups of four, with the three group winners and the best second-placed team qualifying for the Under-17 World Cup.