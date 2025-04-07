All-round Govia shines, but Central Sports fall short of victory vs Yorkshire

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I National League defending champs Central Sports just missed out on an outright victory when their round-five matchup with Yorkshire concluded at the Cunjal recreation ground, Barrackpore, on April 6.

On a rain-hit weekend of action, Central Sports were set of a target of 103 late on the second and final day's play. The league leaders made their way to 98 for five, and though they needed five to win off the last ball, they just couldn't pull it off.

Central did claim first-innings points as they made 245 in response to Yorkshire's 160, with allrounder Mikkel Goiva scoring 98. Govia also grabbed ten wickets in the match as he had figures of six for 81 when Yorkshire were bowled out for 187 in their second innings.

None of the matches in round five had an outright result, but Profilbau Victoria United got first-innings points against PowerGen at Syne Village, Penal.

PowerGen made 190, with Akeil Cooper making 73 and Victoria's Jordan Samkaran taking five for 60. In reply, despite a pair of four-wicket hauls from spinners Navin Bidaisee and Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Victoria made 218 all out on the back of 81 from Akshaya Persaud.

Round six will be played from April 12-13, with Central Sports hoping to extend their lead when they face Clarke Road United.

Summarised Scores:

YORKSHIRE – 160 (Akeel Mohammed 76; Mikkel Govia 4/46, Derone Davis 2/35) & 187 (Quinci Babel 57, Mario Belcon 45, Trevon James 33; M Govia 6/81) vs CENTRAL SPORTS – 245 (M Govia 98, D Davis 43, Kjorn Ottley 36; Kallis Ali 3/61, Adrian Mohammed 3/32) & 98/5 (Jeremiah Cruickshank 26, K Ottley 23). Match drawn, Central Sports got first innings points.

POWERGEN – 190 (Akeil Cooper 73, Nicholas Ali 38; Jordan Samkaran 5/60, Damion Joachim 3/34) vs VICTORIA UNITED – 218 (Akshaya Persaud 81, Eton Bhal 43, Marcelle Jones 37; Navin Bidaisee 4/45, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 4/49). Match drawn, Victoria got first innings points.

PRISONS – 176 (Siddel Diaz 86) & 70/2 vs CLARKE ROAD UNITED – 90. Match drawn, Prisons got first innings points.

PREYSAL – 302/9 declared (Matthew Patrick 65, Adrian Cooper 61, Camillo Carimbocas 55; Joshua Davis 4/63, Akeal Hosein 2/53) vs QPCC – 80/1 (Kyle Ramdoo 33 not out). No result.

MERRY BOYS – 124 (Gerard Chin 30; Kashtri Singh 6/15) vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS – 71/1 (Teshawn Castro 21 not out). No result.