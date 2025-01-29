[UPDATED] Tributes flow for late 'master with a ball' Leroy De Leon

Trinidad and Tobago football legends Leroy De Leon, left, and Steve David. De Leon died on January 28, 2025. He was 76. - File photo

GALLY Cummings described his former TT football teammate Leroy De Leon as a gifted player, and a person who would always stay positive despite any disappointments during his career. De Leon, who was from Pt Fortin, died on January 28 after ailing. He was 76.

De Leon, who made his national senior team debut at 16, is reported to have worn 17 official caps for TT at the senior level.

De Leon’s ability was seen early on as he was a standout player in the Secondary Schools Football League in the 1960s, then called the Colleges League. He was diminutive in stature and along with Warren Archibald, Steve David, Wilfred Cave and Jan Steadman was a dominant force with the St Benedict’s College team.

Their trophies included the National CFL Championship/National Intercol double of 1967, along with five consecutive South Zone Intercol titles from 1964-1968. He was named the greatest SSFL player after the first 50 years of the league in 2016.

On Facebook, the Prime Minister said, “One of the best who ever graced a football field wearing the national colours. He excelled at the beautiful game and left us some enduring memories. We hope that Mahaica (Oval) and Pt Fortin will treasure his legacy and continue to produce more sons like Leroy. Today the nation mourns with you. May he rest in peace.”

Speaking to Newsday, Cummings said, “He meant a lot to TT football and I guess that is one of the reasons why they named one of the highways after him. That will tell you something right there.”

In 2023, the Archibald-De Leon Highway from San Fernando to Point Fortin was named after the footballers.

Cummings, who was playing for Fatima College at the time, got a front-row seat in watching the quality of De Leon at St Benedict’s.

“He was a master with a ball. It was difficult to get it from him. He did some stuff with the ball which was exceptional and he was not doing that by guess. He use to train and work on his craft. He was blessed with a kind of quality that a lot of players did not have.”

Cummings, who played against De Leon at primary school level also, got the opportunity to play with De Leon on a SSFL tour to Jamaica. “We went to Jamaica and played a lot of games against Brazilian youth teams...he was always a standout.”

The trio of De Leon, Archibald and Cummings were already playing for the TT senior team at the time of the Jamaica tour in 1966. Cummings said most of the other players from the schools’ touring team went on to play for the national senior team.

Off the football field, Cummings said they shared a close friendship. “We were very good friends. All of us remained close – Archibald, De Leon, myself, Kenny Joseph, Jan Steadman.”

Reflecting on De Leon’s personality, Cummings said, “He was a jovial person. He liked his Carnival and his lime. Sometimes after a match if we lose a game and players looking sad he starting singing a kaiso or dancing to some tune. He never used to let certain things worry him.”

A media release from the TT Football Association said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leroy De Leon, a legendary figure in TT football whose legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s sporting history.

“De Leon was not only a footballer of extraordinary skill and vision but also an ambassador for the sport, inspiring generations of players with his talent, determination, and love for the game. As one of the most gifted players of his era, he brought pride to our nation, representing TT with grace and excellence on the international stage.”

St Benedict’s paid tribute to De Leon on the school’s Facebook page. “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Leroy De Leon, a true legend both on and off the field,” the statement said. “As a proud alumnus of St Benedict’s College and an exceptional footballer who represented our country with pride, Leroy inspired countless individuals with his talent, dedication, and passion for the game. His contributions to our school and nation will never be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

De Leon also got involved in coaching which included a stint with his hometown team Pt Fortin Civic.

In the 1960s and 1970s, De Leon made a name for himself professionally in the US. In 1967, he played for the New York Generals in the National Professional Soccer League. He later went on to play for multiple teams in the North American Soccer League (NASL) including Washington Diplomats, San Francisco Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders to name a few. In 1970, the former St Benedict’s player was a first-team all-star in the league.

After finishing his NASL career in 1979, De Leon played for the Detroit Lightning and Phoenix Inferno in the Major Indoor Soccer League.

De Leon was inducted into the TT’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

