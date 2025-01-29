Red Force start four-day campaign in Tarouba

(FILE) TT Red Force skipper Bryan Charles. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force will open their 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championship campaign against Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 29. The match will be a day/night contest bowling off at 1 pm.

The Red Force selectors have picked two teenagers on the team – Aaidan Racha and Andrew Rambaran. Red Force will be captained by Bryan Charles and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre is the vice captain.

Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie and Tion Webster will bring experience to the TT team. Three other matches will bowl off on January 29.

Red Force squad: Bryan Charles (captain), Khary Pierre (vice-captain), Antonio Gomez, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Joshua James, Cephas Cooper, Andrew Rambaran, Vikash Mohan, Justin Manick, Yannic Cariah, Aaidan Racha, Jyd Goolie.

Officials: David Furlonge (coach), Rayad Emrit (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Jelani Baptiste (physio), Lendl Simmons (mentor).

>

Round one fixtures:

TT Red Force vs CCC, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, 1 pm

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride, Providence, Guyana, 10 am

West Indies Academy vs Leeward Island Hurricanes, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, 10 am

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 10 am