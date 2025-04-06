Jereem Richards 2nd in 200m at Jamaica Grand Slam

TT track star Jereem Richards (second from right) competes in the men's 200-metre at the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica on April 5. Photo courtesy Richards' Instagram account -

Ace Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards had an improved showing on day two of the Grand Slam track event at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on April 5 when he finished second in the men's 200-metre in 20.81 seconds.

Running out of lane four, Richards was locked in battle with Jamaica's Deandre Watkin as they entered the straightaway. However, in the final 50 metres, Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith (20.77) found the extra gear to catch his competitors and he just got the nod ahead of Richards in the final few metres.

Watkin placed third in 20.91, with the US pair of Vernon Norwood (20.92) and Christopher Bailey (20.93) finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

On April 4, in the men's 400m event, Richards placed sixth in a time of 45.35. Bailey copped first place in the 400m in 44.34, with Hudson-Smith (44.65) and Norwood (44.70) finishing second and third respectively.

Richards got eight points for his runner-up finish in the 200m and and finished the long sprints in third position overall with 11 points. Hudson-Smith (20 points) earned the title of Grand Slam long sprints champion, with Bailey placing second with 16 points.

>