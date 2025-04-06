Defence Force hammer Eagles 10-0 in TTPFL

Defence Force midfielder Rivaldo Coryat, centre, celebrates after scoring in a TT Premier Football League match. PHOTO COURTESY DEFENCE FORCE/FILE PHOTO -

Runaway TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one leaders Defence Force (42 points) continued their march to the 2024/25 title on April 5 when they hammered cellar-placed Eagles FC 10-0 at the Police Barracks, St James.

It was a 14th win in as many matches for Defence Force as they opened up a 14-point lead on the table with eight matches left in the campaign.

In the first meeting between the teams this season, the Army/Coast Guard combination got a facile 6-0 victory in December at the Arima Velodrome. Since then, coach Densill Theobald's team have stamped their authority on the rest of the league with their intensity and no-nonsense approach, while Eagles have just managed a win and a draw from their 14 games as their top-flight struggles continue.

For the first 25 minutes in St James, the Adrian Romain-coached Eagles weathered the storm, with Defence Force's best chance in the opening stages falling to winger Shaquille Bertrand who sent an ambitious volley over the bar in the 14th minute.

However, once Bertand broke the deadlock with a spectacular scissors kick in the 26th minute, the floodgates opened and Defence Force bolted their way to the highest margin of victory since the TTPFL started in 2023. Defence Force lifted the league title in the inaugural season.

>

In a wild 12-minute span, Defence Force surged to a 4-0 lead as Bertand added a second, while Kaihim Thomas and Tobago playmaker Adriel George opened his account for the club with a precise finish from outside the area in the 38th minute.

George and Thomas were both substituted at the halfway stage, but the league leaders didn't let up as the midfield pair was replaced by returning Soca Warriors forward Reon Moore and the league's leading scorer Isaiah Leacock. Both Leacock and Moore cashed in on their second-half outing as they both scored twice, with the former taking his league tally to 13 goals.

It took only six second-half minutes for Defence Force to get their fifth goal, as lanky forward Brent Sam beat the wall and substitute goalkeeper Joash Harris with a low free kick from outside the area. Next came the turn of Moore, who got on the scoresheet for the second consecutive match when he expertly curled a right-footed shot around a defender and into the far corner in the 64th minute.

The Defence Force raids on the Eagles were relentless, with the latter offering little by way of an attacking threat at the other end. Leacock made it 7-0 when he rounded the goalkeeper to score in the 70th minute, with fellow substitute Rivaldo Coryat scoring the eighth goal five minutes later. In the final five minutes of the game, Leacock and Moore completed their braces as Defence Force hit double figures.

In the earlier match, second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (28 points) battled to a 2-2 draw with the sixth-placed Caledonia (21 points).

"Cale" took a 1-0 lead into the half courtesy a seventh-minute penalty from new signing Lashawn Roberts. Tyrone Charles equalised for Central with a close-range finish in the 47th minute, but Caledonia restored their lead when Roberts converted his second penalty of the game in the 73rd minute.

In the 83rd minute, Central were rescued, though, as substitute Dominic Douglas scored with a tap-in after playmaker John-Paul Rochford rocked the bar with a ferocious right-footed shot.

After press time on April 6, last season's runner-up Miscellaneous Police FC (23 points) were scheduled to play San Juan Jabloteh (24 points) in a top-five clash at the Arima Velodrome.

TTFPL tier one standings:

>

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*14*14*0*0*58*13*45*42

Central FC*14*9*1*4*37*26*11*28

AC PoS*14*7*5*2*29*15*14*26

Jabloteh*13*7*3*3*30*21*9*24

Police FC*13*7*2*4*38*22*16*23

Caledonia*14*6*3*5*24*28*-4*21

Club Sando*14*5*4*5*21*16*5*19

La Horquetta Rangers*14*3*5*6*23*26*-3*14

>

1976 FC Phoenix*13*3*4*6*19*26*-7*13

Prisons FC*13*2*3*8*15*26*-11*9

Point Fortin Civic*14*2*1*11*13*36*-23*7

Eagles FC*14*1*1*12*10*62*-52*4