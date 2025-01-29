No bail for man on kidnapping charge

KIDNAPPED: Businessman Shashi Anand Rampersad who was kidnapped in November and has not been seen or heard from since. FILE PHOTO -

A man has been denied bail after appearing in court charegd with kidnapping central businessman Shashi Anand Rampersad in November.

Kareem Rodriguez was remanded into custody by High Court Master Ambrose Persad-Singh on January 27. He was charged with kidnapping for ransom.

Rampersad, the owner of Jits Stock Pile, was abducted from Pierre Street, Lendore Village, Enterprise around 1.45 pm on November 21.

The 36-year-old of Lange Park, Chaguanas, was delivering a load of sand for a customer when he was forced into a silver Nissan Versa at gunpoint by two masked men.

His Mitsubishi FUSO Canter truck was found idling in the open yard of a resident, with the keys in the ignition and his cellphone inside.

>

Rodriguez was accused of unlawfully seizing and taking away Rampersad without his consent and of holding him and preventing his release.

BODY IN GRAVE

Newsday understands Rodriguez was charged more than a week after he was arrested and his attorney Steven Mawer threatened to initiate habeas corpus proceedings.

On January 28, police recovered a decomposing body buried in a shallow grave in Dibe, Long Circular, St James.

Police suspect the body may be Rampersad – who was never found after being snatched – but said they would have to await DNA tests to be sure. The sufficiency hearing in Rodriguez's case is scheduled to commence in October.

In a statement shortly after Rampersad's abduction, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit said that the kidnapping left Rampersad's community gripped with fear and uncertainty.

"This heinous crime has sent shockwaves throughout the business community and beyond.”

She added, "What measures are being implemented to combat the scourge of kidnappings that terrorise communities?...What will the authorities do to prevent other families from enduring this nightmare?" she said.