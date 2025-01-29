Assulted priest recovering at home

Fr Maurice White during a recent sermon. -

Fr Maurice White is resting comfortably at home as he recovers from injuries which left him barely conscious on January 25.

White's brother spoke briefly with Newsday on January 28, and gave the update. He asked that any further enquiries be directed to the Archdiocese in Port of Spain.

In a media release also on January 28, the Archdiocese thanked everyone for their prayers and support. The statement also confirmed White had been discharged from Sangre Grande Hospital and was resting at home.

It said the matter is under investigation and concluded saying, “The Archdiocese continues to co-operate fully with the authorities and remains committed to prayer, transparency and justice.”

Newsday spoke to a representative of White’s parish, St Francis of Assisi RC Parish, Sangre Grande, who wished to remain anonymous. She said she had spoken with White. “He is feeling much, much better. He is recovering.”

>

Asked when White would return to duties, she said, “We cannot tell because the case is under investigation.”

She added Sunday Mass will still take place, but it will not be led by White. It is unclear who will be officiate in his absence. “There hasn’t been any meeting on how we will move forward.”

Three men attacked White around 7.30 am in Vega de Oropuche. According to a police release, White met the three suspects while "socialising." He was assaulted by the men who sped off in his Toyota Aqua.

With the help of GPS technology, which involved collaboration between the police and Air Support Tactical Security Ltd, which enabled the police to track the suspects, the car was intercepted in Freeport and three men detained.

The suspects continue to assist police with their investigations and charged are expected to be laid in the coming days. Calls to White’s phone have gone unanswered.