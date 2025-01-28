New East Side arranger Ramsey: I'm living my dream

OH YES!: Arranger Kersh Ramsey lifts the Panorama small conventional bands trophy alongside members of T&TEC New East Side Dimension, during a welcome ceremony on January 26 at the Port of Scarborough after the band defended its title in the national finals in Trinidad. - Photo by Visual Styles

TOBAGO ARRANGER Kersh Ramsey is “living his dream” after T&TEC New East Side Dimension defended its crown in the National Panorama small conventional bands competition at Skinner Park,San Fernando, on January 25.

Sticking with the musical magic of Kitchener, the Tobago band produced an engaging performance of the 1973 hit Rain-O-Rama, which earned it 279 points.

Golden Hands, based in San Fernando, tied for first with Lord Nelson’s classic Mih Lover.

In an interview with Newsday on January 27, Ramsey said, “It is an unexplainable feeling. From where I started with the band to where the band is right now, words cannot explain the feeling. But I’m thankful and grateful.”

Ramsey, 30, took over as arranger with the Belle Garden band in 2019 and the impact was evident.

“The band wasn’t doing too well in the competition for Panorama before I got the call. Yeah, they were making finals, but they weren’t at the top.

“My first year as a young arranger, I had no clue what I was going to do. I just said yes to the job. I had to carry players, pans, almost everything.”

The band placed second in his first year in charge and never finished lower than third. The breakthrough came in 2024 when it was crowned champions with Kitchener’s Toco Band.

Ramsey said it was a bit challenging to decide on a tune for 2025.

“I had, like, four options. Rain-O-Rama was a song I always hold dear to my heart. I love a Kitchener, eh – can’t go wrong with a Lord Kitchener song.

“For the launch of Panorama I heard Renegades play it and I saw the crowd reaction and I say, ‘That’s it.’”

He said there were some ups and downs in the season and noted Tobago bands always have it tougher owing to travelling between the islands to compete in the semifinals and finals.

He thanked Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Belle Garden electoral representative Dr Faith BYisrael and the rest of the THA for their support.

He was also full of praise for the band’s title sponsor, T&TEC.

“Right now I am living my dream. Since I’m small I wanted to be a musician. I always wanted to be a pan arranger. Back in Katzenjammers as a youth, seeing Len 'Boogsie' Sharpe passing through, BJ Marcelle; from Tobago, seeing Duvone (Stewart) as one of my mentors operate, seeing his success, I always wanted to be that person, in my own way.”

What’s next for Ramsey?

“I am a talented person. I want to try something new. I tell my players I am going to sing a soca next.

"They always doubt me and say I should stick to pan.

"I tell them, 'Allyuh is my motivation; all this doubt is my motivation. One day you will see me on a big stage with a mic in my hand.'”

Also instrumental to the success of the band is Tyeesha Alexander, 25, who played with the band for about four years before becoming drillmaster in 2024.

Asked if she was the key ingredient that was missing, she shyly said, “I’m not that type of person to say that.”

However, she said her history with the band made her job easier.

“The band is like a family. Being a part of the band before, knowing the players’ strengths and abilities and personalities, all these are important when dealing with people and are very important recipes for success.”

She describes herself as very hard-working, understanding, eager for success and never satisfied.

“I will always find something to fix,” she said.

Alexander, originally from Mayo, a village in south Trinidad, now lives in Tobago.

She said it was a challenge getting everyone on the same page, as some members are students and the adults also have to juggle work commitments.

But in the end, “everybody pulled through. All the sacrifices paid off.”

She said her success in her first year as a drillmaster gave her the respect of the band.

“I had to prove (myself), but after the first year I didn’t have anything to prove.”

Alexander was also drillmaster for Pembroke-based Metro Stars in the single-pan competition. It placed third in this year’s competition, the band’s highest-ever placing, she said.

