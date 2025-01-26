T&TEC New East Side Dimension and Golden Hands crowned 2025 Small Band champs

Lord Nelson joined Golden Hands during their performance. - Photos by Jeff K. Mayers

IN a night of many ties, including an unprecedented four-way draw, two bands, one from Tobago and the other from San Fernando, were declared joint winners of the National Panorama 2025 Small Conventional Small Bands finals, held on January 25.

Players from Tobago T&TEC New East Side Dimension and San Fernando-based Golden Hands, which secured 279 points each to take the title, stormed the stage at Skinner Park, San Fernando, when the results were announced in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

They jumped, danced and posed with the coveted trophies presented by Pan Trinbago president Beverely Ramsey-Moore, Culture and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and National Carnival Commission CEO Keiba Jacob Mottley.

It was two in a row for the Belle Garden, Tobago, band, which played a Kersh Ramsey arrangement of Kitchener’s 1973 Rain-o-Rama.

For Golden Hands, from Independence Avenue, it was the first time in seven years the band returned to winners row. In 2018, Golden Hands won with the 1983 hit, Mih Lover, sung by Lord Nelson.

>

The 94-year-old veteran graced the Skinner Park stage at the finals.

Golden Hands arranger Vanessa Headley-Brewster, was emotional as she dedicated the win to her late mother and founder of the band, Franka Headley, who died in August 2024.

“This one is for you mom,” she said, overcome with emotions.

“I am ecstatic, I am so emotional. I’m just happy to do it for mummy. The legacy is strong and it would never die. I just wanted to represent her hard work. Everybody came together and did what she has been teaching hundreds and hundreds of students all over the world, pure pan excellence.

“We set the gold standard and we did not compromise. This is a testament of her work and life and all she poured into our culture, the steelpan art form.”

Headley-Brewster said her mother had a vision which she wrote about. This was to see the pan engraved and embedded on the coat of arms long before it was announced by the Prime Minister.

“That is prophetic. So many things are happening for the national instrument and the artform and we need to focus on the positive because pan is transformative. It is ready for the world and the world needs it.”

While being the ultimate winner is always sweeter, East Side arranger Kersh Ramsey said he was happy to share the title with Golden Hands.

>

“I am really happy for them.”

He said Headley-Brewster taught him while he was a student at the University of Trinidad and Tobago and they developed a close relationship.

“We would have gone to Golden Hands and played with them for Panorama so I would have known her mom who passed. They came out victorious with this title for her. I, too, dedicate this one also to the late Franka Headley. It is one title I don’t mind sharing with Golden Hands. It’s one love.”

But, he warned, “look out for us in 2026. I am coming for the hattrick. When I taste victory, I like to hold on to it.”

Also in winners’ row, in third place with a total of 276 points was Southern Stars Steel Orchestra D’South Band from Siparia and, in position number four, Tarouba band Fusion Steel Fusion, led by Darren Sheppard, scored 271 points.

Amassing one point less (270) led to a four-way tie between Todds Road Rhythem Raiders; Uptown Fascinators, from Tobago; Fascinators Pan Symphony, of Tunapuna; and Tokyo Steel Orchestra of Laventille.

There was also a tie for ninth place between TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra and First Citizens Tobago Pan-Thers. Defence Force played a Shaquille Vincent arrangement of Super Blue's Swing to achieve 269 points. Tobago Pan-Thers played a Michael Toby arrangement of Tiney Winey.

Judges who adjudicated on the 14 competing bands were Dr Mia Gormandy-Benjamin, Joanna Shortt, Michelle Dowrich, Joanna Ragbir, Roger Sardinah and Lorna Conyette.

Ramsey-Moore told Newsday first place ties in a final are not unique. She recalled a similar situation in 2011 between Katzenjammers and Valley Harps.

>

She said the judges used a ‘fair and square’ system.

“In a final, yes, I have never seen so many ties, but really, when you think about being fair and square, our judging system is one of the fairest in the world.”

She said the system involved one of the scores being randomly pulled.

“There is an alternate judge that would pull and whoever pull that alternate score is not counted. The highest and lowest scores are then thrown out. So out of the six judges, only three scores are counted so it is not impossible to have ties.”

Ramsey-Moore applauded all the competing bands.

“I am extremely proud. It was raining, but the bands came out. Despite not having the opportunity to warm up and get ready, they put on an excellent show.

“It was a success. All our tickets were sold out. The show in San Fernando is growing and it is going to get bigger and better every year.”

PanTrinbago's South/Central Region chairman Phillip Barker was thrilled three of the region's bands placed in the top four positions.

“The last time we had bands from this region showing that kind of results was in the 1970’s with bands like Hatters, Fonclaire and Antillean All Stars.

>

"The standard of pan is on the rise. In the past, bands were making it to the finals but receiving very low scores. Now they are not just qualifying but placing in the finals. Something is taking place in south/central in a positive direction.”

There was some controversy as the competition neared its end when there was uncertainty if Rhythem Raiders would be allowed to perform. At first the band was disqualified but they were eventually allowed to play.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris congratulated Ramsey-Moore, saying, "“Culture and tourism are two of the elements we must continue to promote in the development of TT.”

Ryan Chaitram, communications and external affairs manager of bpTT, Pan Trinbago’s ambassador said as vibrant as the steelband is, it requires continuous support from corporate TT, not only in terms of funding, but to ensure traditions continue.

He appealed to other corporate bodies to join with his company in this venture.