Lyrikal, Squeezy Rankin in Young Kings finals

Lyrikal -

Lyrikal, Squeezy Rankin and Muhammad Muwakil are among the 18 finalists in the National Action Cultural Committee (NJAC) 2025 Young Kings Calypso Monarch Competition. The reserves are Nicholas Ashby (Nikko Ash) and Eric James.

The finals take place on February 18 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 7 pm.

The 18 finalists, in alphabetical order:

Aaron Sinnette

Akeem Chance (Preedy)

Andre Nelson

Anthony La Fleur (Squeezy Rankin)

Caston Cupid

Darwren Greenidge (Pharaoh)

Derrick Seales (Dr Seales)

Devon Martin (Lyrikal)

Dillon Thomas (Dilly Suede)

Jalani Kojo (Lani K)

Johann Duncan (Slasher)

Keith Watson (Def Prince)

Kyle Cowie (KC)

Marq Pierre

Muhammad Muwakil

Niklas Gosine (St Nick)

Rondell Greaves

Sekon Alves

Reserves:

Nicholas Ashby (Nikko Ash)

Eric James