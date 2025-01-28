Lyrikal, Squeezy Rankin in Young Kings finals
Lyrikal, Squeezy Rankin and Muhammad Muwakil are among the 18 finalists in the National Action Cultural Committee (NJAC) 2025 Young Kings Calypso Monarch Competition. The reserves are Nicholas Ashby (Nikko Ash) and Eric James.
The finals take place on February 18 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 7 pm.
The 18 finalists, in alphabetical order:
Aaron Sinnette
Akeem Chance (Preedy)
Andre Nelson
Anthony La Fleur (Squeezy Rankin)
Caston Cupid
Darwren Greenidge (Pharaoh)
Derrick Seales (Dr Seales)
Devon Martin (Lyrikal)
Dillon Thomas (Dilly Suede)
Jalani Kojo (Lani K)
Johann Duncan (Slasher)
Keith Watson (Def Prince)
Kyle Cowie (KC)
Marq Pierre
Muhammad Muwakil
Niklas Gosine (St Nick)
Rondell Greaves
Sekon Alves
Reserves:
Nicholas Ashby (Nikko Ash)
Eric James
