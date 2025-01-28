Dottin lashes seven sixes in West Indies T20 victory over Bangladesh

HALF centuries from captain Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin propelled West Indies women to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 match of a three-match series at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on January 27.

Dottin was the star of the show, belting seven sixes in a brutal innings.

West Indies made the run chase look relatively simple, getting to 145/2 in 16.5 overs. Matthews struck seven fours in her innings of 60 not out off 54 balls and Dottin cleared the rope regularly in a whirlwind knock of 51 not out off just 22 deliveries.

Earlier in the innings, Qiana Joseph helped build a solid platform for West Indies, hitting 29 off 21 in a 63-run opening partnership with Matthews.

Fahima Khatun was the only successful bowler for Bangladesh, taking 2/15 in three overs.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 144/3 in their 20 overs with Nigar Sultana Joty showing form with an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls (five fours, two sixes) and Sharmin Akter contributing 37 off 41.

The trio of Cherry-Ann Fraser (1/23), Afy Fletcher (1/30) and Matthews (1/36) grabbed one wicket apiece.

The second match will be played on January 29 from 6 pm at Warner Park.

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH 144/3 (20 overs) (Nigar Sultana Joty 53 not out, Sharmin Akter 37; Cherry-Ann Fraser 1/23) vs WEST INDIES 145/2 ( (Hayley Matthews 60 not out, Deandra Dottin 51 not out, Qiana Joseph 29; Fahima Khatun 2/15). West Indies won by seven wickets.