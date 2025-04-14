Medals on her mind: Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zalayhar ready for Carifta splash

TT's Zalayhar Lewis will vie for top honours in multiple events of the girls 11-12 category at the upcoming Carifta Aquatics Championship. -

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zalayhar Lewis is eyeing at least two podium finishes at the 2025 Carifta Aquatic Championships, which splashes off at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva, from April 19-22. The open-water events take place on April 23 at Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas.

Lewis, who competes in the girls' 11-12 age category, is aiming for a golden showing in her pet event, 50m breaststroke, and is also working toward a top-three finish in the 100m breaststroke.

The Blue Lightning Aquatics swimmer is seeded at number one in the 50m. However, she will also feature in all breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle events, in addition to the 50m and 100m backstroke.

“I have three goals and they’re for my breaststroke event. For my 50m, I want to get first place and do a faster 36 (seconds) than I did previously. For my 100m, I want to come in the top three and for the 200m, it’s just to do a personal best,” she said.

Lewis was part of three TT relay teams earning podium spots at last year’s Carifta Championships in Bahamas.

Lewis said she has preparing for the regional meet by pushing herself to new limits.

“I’ve already changed my diet leading up to the championships. Training has been different and my mindset has changed. Training has been going quite well for me.

“I’ve ventured out into more long-distance races like the 200m freestyle that I don’t normally participate in, and I’m really getting into the groove of it. My 200m free has become faster, my fly has become better, my back and breaststroke (are better), and I feel overwhelmed and really great.”

On April 14, Lewis was one of many national swimmers trained in Couva in the morning.

TT will be represented by 36 swimmers at the championships while a ten-member open-water squad will compete in Chaguaramas.

Coached by Nicholas Washington, Lewis believes keeping a clear head before each race will be key.

“I feel the most important thing that will separate me from the rest is the mindset and focus. Getting a good dive, visualising a race before you do it, just even practising your reaction time while you sit down in the bleachers behind the first heat will prepare you for your race.”

On competing in front of her home crowd, Lewis added, “I feel way more prepared, excited and pumped. I have people from home, more family that’s going to be here with me and just being (competing) in my home country is so comforting, I feel relaxed.”

The young swimmer also credited her parents for their support and believes their input helps and inspires her to become a better athlete.

“Parental support is very important. It influences your mindset, preparedness, consciousness and confidence. Overall, parents providing emotional and physical support is deeply important.”

TT Carifta Aquatics Championship team:

11-12 Girls: Zalayhar Lewis, Ra’el Anatol Morgan, Shaziah Jagassar, Zahara Anthony

11-12 Boys: Khristian Allen, Dimitri Phillip, Julius Ennals, Taylan Diaz, Elihu Brown

13-14 Girls: Zara Marena, Martinez, Persico Asia-Marie Pouchet, Nikki Harrypersad, Breanna Belmar, Raegan Belmar, Taylor Marchan

13-14 Boys: Jadon Ramdeen, Ethan McMillan Cole, Qadir Lewis, Shain Griffith, Aaron Siewlal, Zion Applewhaite

15-17 Girls: Zuri Ferguson, Anya Davis, Catherine Dieffenthaller, Aimee Le Blanc, Keryn Burke, Toni Rae Yates

15-17 Boys: Liam Roberts ,Anpherne Bernard, Darren Belfon, Isaiah Alexander, Jaden Mills, Evan Gillard Bruce, Liam Carrington, Zachary Anthony

Open Water:

14-15 Girls: Marena Martinez

14-15 Boys: Kyle Abhay Boodram, Aaron Siewlal, Zion Applewhaite

16-18 Girls: Ava Josephine Charles, Aimee Le Blanc, Keryn Burke

16-18 Boys: Zachary Anthony, Isaiah Alexander, Jannai Applewhaite,

Officials:

Alana Bourgeois-Doodnath (manager), Anil Roberts (head coach), Hazel Haynes, Deronn Samlalsingh, Nicholas Washington, Wendell Lyons (assistant coaches), Maurice Faria (open water head coach), Kelli Alexander, Chrisma Alexis-Jame (chaperones)