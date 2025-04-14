A disappointing end to West Indies Four-Day Championship

Guyana Harpy Eagles celebrate after clinching the 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championship crown at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on April 12, 2025. - Photo by Roneil Walcott

Congratulations to Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), although the victory in the West Indies Championship for 2025 was tainted by the accusation of cheating by a few of their players in the final round of the tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (TTRF).

This was the detection by the on-field umpires of ball-tampering by the Guyanese fieldsmen during the game. It was unnecessary to resort to this unsportsmanlike behaviour to win their final game after playing so well to reach that advantageous position. It was disappointing.

One can only be left to wonder whether the previous matches in which they came out on top, were achieved by this underhanded method as well. I hope not, as the way I see it, in any sport one cannot feel the joy of winning by using despicable methods. Plus, the GHE are a pretty good side that really didn’t need to resort to that type of conduct.

The TTRF were six points shy of the GHE before the start of the final round of this important tournament with both teams poised to take the title. However, the home team were missing their two main fast bowlers in Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip who were both whisked away to England to enhance a couple of English County teams while leaving their home team impotent in the fast bowling department, through no fault of their own, but that needs to be addressed by Cricket West Indies.

The disappointment for TTRF really began in the first innings after being sent in to bat. It was a typical first-class cricket wicket where there is help at first when the pitch still possesses its preparation moisture. This usually lasts until lunch. However, the day was cloudy and there were stoppages for rain although brief.

Nevertheless, with the cloud cover for most of the day, it meant that the pitch would give help to seam bowling, plus the spinners would get some turn, although slow. This is the reason why opening batsmen need a sound technique, like playing with a straight bat, playing as late as possible, and knowing when to leave alone and when to play. Numbers three and four have to adjust if early wickets fall or if there’s already a good score on the board.

Interestingly, Kamil Pooran played a loose stroke at one that should have been left alone, was caught behind the wicket and only managed four runs. The two best batsmen on the team are the left-handed Amir Jangoo and the right-handed Jason Mohammed. Jangoo, who recently made his Test debut in Pakistan and did well, surprisingly looked out of touch. His front foot was not close enough to the line of the ball and he was caught at the wicket.

Enter Mohammed. Both these batsmen already had three centuries apiece in the competition and huge things were expected of them. It was not to be. Mohammed, the most experienced batsman on the team, got one that bounced more than expected and the right-hander, already committed to his stroke, was out caught at backward point after the ball hit high on the bat.

The bowler, doing this damage to the TTRF’s innings, was Keemo Paul, who was getting the ball to seam off the pitch and swing in the heavy atmosphere. It turned out to be a good toss to win. That early collapse of three batsmen would have dashed the hopes of the RF to obtain at least a first innings lead which could give them a chance of the title in a drawn game. However, they didn’t deserve it. Despite the shenanigans of the GHE side during the game, they were still the better team than TTRF because of the latter’s below-standard fielding.

Commendations must be given to the following: Jason Da Silva, for the handling of a difficult job. He still has a lot to learn and once he maintains his confidence, he will find it would become more enjoyable; Jason Mohammed, given his age in the late thirties and the high standard he has laid down for youngsters to follow in his footsteps; and, Khary Pierre, a vastly improved bowler who has included more guile in his deliveries.

TTRF need to improve their all-round fielding.

Youngsters, of whom special interest must be taken:

Jyd Goolie, Joshua James, Cephas Cooper.

The heights the TTRF team attained when they beat Barbados Pride in two days, only to lose to Jamaica Scorpions in three should be analysed.