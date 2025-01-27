Warrican stars as West Indies tie Test series against Pakistan

West Indies Jomel Warrican (C) and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Sajid Khan during the third day of the second Test match, in Multan, Pakistan, on January 27, 2025. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES defeated Pakistan by 120 runs in the second contest of a two-match Test series to tie the series 1-1 and break a long drought of no Test match victories in Pakistan for 35 years.

The match finished inside three days as batting proved to be a challenge throughout the match as the spinners had a field day. Starting day three, on January 27, on 76/4 chasing a difficult 254 for victory, Pakistan never got close and were all out for 133. It was the first Test win for West Indies in Pakistan since 1990.

Left-arm West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican was unplayable again, snatching 5/27 in the second innings.

The Windies spinners combined to grab all ten wickets in the second innings, as off-spinner Kevin Sinclair picked up 3/61 and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took 2/35.

Batting for Pakistan, star duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 31 and 25 respectively.

Warrican, who also contributed with the bat during the series, won the Player of the Match of the Player of the Series awards. He took nine wickets in the second match and 19 in the series.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 163 (Gudakesh Motie 55, Jomel Warrican 36, Kemar Roach 25; Noman Ali 6/41, Sajid Khan 2/64) and 244 (Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Tevin Imlach 35, Amir Jangoo 30; S Khan 4/76, N Ali 4/80) vs

PAKISTAN 154 (Mohammad Rizwan 49, Saud Shakeel 32; J Warrican 4/43, G Motie 3/49) and 133 (Babar Azam 31, Mohammad Rizwan 25; Jomel Warrican 5/27, Kevin Sinclair 3/61, Gudakesh Motie 2/35). West Indies won by 120 runs.