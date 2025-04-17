Nicholas Romany, Samantha Shukla star in midnight run

Nicholas Romany, middle, along with other top finishers of the Midnight Half Marathon held by Bafasports. - Photos courtesy BAFASPORTS

Nicholas Romany and Samantha Shukla continued their dominance on the local circuit by winning TT's first-ever Midnight Half Marathon at the on April 13.

Hosted by Bafasports, the race started at the Queen's Park Savannah and took athletes through the streets of Port of Spain and east Trinidad.

As steelpan and soca music played at the finish line, Romany blazed through the course in a breezy one hour, nine minutes and five seconds (1:09:05) to claim first place in the men's category. Romany's training partner Tafari Waldron followed close behind in 1:11:00 and Keron Ali secured third place in 1:13:27.

On the women’s side, Shukla led the field with a commanding finish in 1:30:15, followed by Alexia John in 1:35:20 and Teresa Otero with a strong 1:37:00 finish.

“This was a moment for the history books,” Nigel Bellamy, CEO at Bafasports said in a media release. “We wanted to give TT something different, something bold and our community showed up in a big way. From the elite runners to the first-timers, everyone brought passion, pride and plenty of positive vibes.”

The race route, closed off entirely to vehicular traffic, provided a safe and scenic loop through Port of Spain, along the bus route, to Petit Bourg and back. Over 60 members of the protective services, along with Bafasports personnel, ensured a smooth and secure experience for all participants.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local children’s home, continuing Bafasports’ commitment to supporting community-driven causes through fitness and wellness.

With live music, energising race marshals and a celebration at the finish line, the event delivered a uniquely Trinidadian flavour to the international half-marathon format. For many, it wasn’t just a race – it was a midnight memory they’ll never forget.

"Bafasports extends heartfelt thanks to all partners, participants, volunteers, security personnel and supporters who made this event possible. Plans are already underway for the staging of the Midnight Marathon in May."

Results:

Top five men:

Nicholas Romany – 1:09:05

Tafari Waldron – 1:11:00

Keron Ali – 1:13:27

Christopher Mitchell – 1:13:48

Titus Baynes – 1:20:25

Top five women:

Samantha Shukla – 1:30:15

Alexia John – 1:35:20

Teresa Otero – 1:37:00

April Francis – 1:41:22

Judith Petrie – 1:47:22