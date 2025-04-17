Windies women keep World Cup dreams alive with three-wicket win over Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: Chinelle Henry - Matthew Lewis-ICC

WEST Indies kept their ODI Women’s World Cup dreams alive when they defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a must-win qualifier clash at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 17.

A stellar spell from Aaliyah Alleyne (4/39) restricted Bangladesh to 227/9, to which the WI women responded with a victorious 228/7 from 46 overs, courtesy an unbeaten knock of 51 from Chinelle Henry.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, number three batter Sharmin Akhter (67) and opener Fargana Hoque (42) built a strong top-order partnership of 118 runs, after opener Sobhana Mostary (six) was caught behind by Shemaine Campbelle off Henry’s bowling in the fifth over, with just 16 runs on the board.

Akhter and Hoque repaired the start and carried them to 134 runs, before Alleyne broke the stance by dismissing the latter caught and bowled.

Two balls later, Alleyne struck again as she had Akhter bowled, and snared another wicket in her following over, as she had Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana bowled for five runs.

At 142/4, the Windies bowlers upped the ante and squeezed the remaining batters. Only Nahida Akter (25) and Rabeya Khan (23 not out) got to double figures from the remaining five batters.

Alleyne shone with the ball while skipper Hayley Matthews (2/42), Afy Fletcher (2/43) and Henry (1/38) were also among the wickets.

Set 228 for victory from 50 overs, the maroon women showed clear intent in the chase. They batted smartly and aggressively with Henry eventually top scoring with her unbeaten 51 from 48 balls, which comprised two sixes and five fours.

Competitive scores from Stafanie Taylor (36), Matthews (33), opener Qiana Joseph (31) and Shemaine Campbell (24) lent much-needed support to churn out a positive result.

Shabika Gajnabi (20) and Alleyne (11) also had fair contributions which helped accumulate their intended target.

Henry and Fletcher (one not out) got them over the line, and kept the team’s chances of securing World Cup qualification alive.

West Indies women play their final qualifier game versus Thailand on April 19, while Bangladesh face hosts Pakistan on the same day.

The regional team need a win by a huge margin over Thailand and will hope Pakistan get past Bangladesh, to confirm their World Cup spot in India later this year.

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH WOMEN 227/9 (50) — Sharmin Akter 67, Fargana Hoque 42, Nahida Akter 25, Rabeya Khan 23 not out; Aaliyah Alleyne 4/39, Hayley Matthews 2/42, Afy Flecther 2/43 vs WI WOMEN 228/7 (46) — Chinelle Henry 51 not out, Stafanie Taylor 36, Hayley Matthews 33, Qiana Joseph 31, Shemaine Campbell 31; Marufa Akter 2/38 — WI Women won by three wickets.