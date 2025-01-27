Man, 65, kills wife, then himself, at Williamsville home

Michael Ram, 65, murdered his wife, Sunita, 57, then died by suicide at their home at Piparo Junction Road, Williamsville, on January 26. - Photo by Laurel Williams

A 65-year-old retiree shot and killed his wife after a heated argument on the night of January 26 at the family's home in Williamsville. Moments later, he died by suicide.

Michael Ram and his wife, Sunita Ram, 57, died in the living room of the house at Piparo Junction Road.

The tragedy happened around 9 pm, when Ram accused his wife of being unfaithful.

The couple's two adult children were also in the house when the argument broke out. In full view of their children, Ram shot his wife.

The frightened children ran out to alert neighbours.

While they were outside, they heard gunshots and later found the bodies.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police responded.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.