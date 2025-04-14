NACTA: Smaller parties can cause surprises on April 28

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday and the party's Trincity/Maloney candidate Jamel Hunte.

SMALLER political parties contesting the April 28 general election could cause surprises which could influence its outcome.

This was one of the findings of a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) survey which was released on April 14.

NACTA said in Trinidad, there were close fights between the PNM and UNC in several marginal constituencies and the results "could go either way."

The survey did not project any smaller parties who are contesting the election winning any constituencies on April 28.

But it did not rule out the possibility of these parties pulling votes away from the PNM and the UNC, influencing which of these parties wins marginal constituencies it needs to win the overall election.

"There could be surprises with the smaller parties taking some traditional votes from the two major parties."

Generally, NACTA continued, these parties are struggling to get traction but can play spoiler to both the PNM and UNC.

NACTA said many of the candidates of these parties and any independent candidates in the election are likely to lose their deposits.

"A candidate needs to garner one eighth of the valid votes cast in a constituency in order to retain the deposit."

NACTA said Patriotic Front leader Mickela Panday and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) leader Watson Duke might be the only two candidates in this category who might retain their deposits.

Panday is contesting the Couva North constituency, represented from 1976-2010 by her father former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

NACTA said its latest information suggested Panday was trailing UNC candidate and deputy leader Jearlean John in that constituency.

The other candidate in that contest is the PNM's Brent Maraj.

Duke is the PDP's Tobago East candidate.

In Trinidad, NACTA continued, the main fight is between the PNM and the UNC and its "coalition of interests."

The contest in Tobago is between the PNM and the Tobago People's Party (TPP), with the PDP and other parties there creating a nuisance value to them.

In Tobago West, NACTA continued, the PNM is ahead of TPP.

NACTA said the PNM was ahead of the TPP in Tobago East but the gap between them was smaller.

While the PDP is behind the TPP in both constituencies, it can affect the PNM and TPP chances for victory in Tobago.