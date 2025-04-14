Ragbir: Stand for something, not behind someone

Dr Rai Ragbir -

FORMER UNC Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir has thanked UNC Tabaquite candidate Sean Sobers for reminding the population that sycophancy can never trump service.

At a UNC meeting in Mayaro on April 12, Sobers described Ragbir as "a political vagrant."

In a statement on April 14, Ragbir thanked Sobers for reminding him and the population of the reasons why he resigned last month from the UNC.

"Let me be clear. I didn't enter politics to chant slogans or curry favour. I entered to serve. I’ve treated thousands of patients across this country, stood with constituents during floods, health crises, and loss. That’s not 'passing through' – that’s showing up. That’s commitment."

Ragbir was unapologetic for any actions he took during the last five years to defend his constituents and speak the truth to the UNC's leadership, even at the expense of becoming a political outcast.

"I’d rather be called a vagrant by Sean Sobers than be another 'yes man' clapping on cue while the UNC continues to descend into chaos."

Ragbir said Sobers' utterances clearly showed,"always choose service over sycophancy."

He added, "Stand for something. Don’t just stand in line behind someone."

Ragbir said that was advice all young people who were watching the general election campaign must heed.

He advised UNC members who were still fighting for internal reform and transparency to keep going.

"Trinidad and Tobago deserves leaders, not blind loyalists. We can’t fix the country if we’re too busy trying to silence each other."

Ragbir is one of five former UNC MPs who publicly questioned the ability of party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to lead the UNC to victory on April 28.

The others were Rushton Paray, Rodney Charles, Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Dinesh Rambally.

Paray and Haynes-Alleyne were not selected to stand for re-election in their respective Mayaro and Tabaquite constituencies.

Rambally and Ragbir withdrew from the nomination process for their former Chaguanas West and Cumuto/Manzanilla constituencies, questioning the integrity of the process and the direction of the UNC.

Rambally, like Ragbir, has also resigned from the UNC.

In a video posted on Facebook on April 13, former UNC La Brea constituency chairman Victor Roberts said he, his family and people close to him will be supporting Prime Minister Stuart Young and PNM La Brea candidate Randall Mitchell.

Roberts also resigned from UNC after concerns he raised about the selection of Clyde Elder and Ernesto Kesar to contest the La Brea and Point Fortin constituencies respectively.

Elder and Kesar are contesting the election as members of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) using the UNC's logo.

The OWTU is one of the groups that forms part of the UNC's "coalition of interests."