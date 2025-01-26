Trump roars, Kamla hits Biden

As countries around the world hunger for peacemaking, unifying and visionary leaders, up comes the enigmatic 78-year-old Donald Trump in a historic victory as America’s 47th President.

Having lost the presidency four years ago, many said he couldn’t do it. But he taught them unforgettable lessons about courage, determination and the value of being a thick-skinned politician.

However, even with celebrated victory and supported by Fox News television, he is still mocked by many commentators as a loose cannon, simple-minded and even “dangerous.”

An Irish MP warned: “It will cost to stand up to him, but it will cost more to let this poison win.”

On IHIP News television on YouTube on January 23, the two female hosts uncharitably branded him “insane” and the “biggest bozo around.”

Given America’s very divided society and its brash, often unforgiving free media, Trump will remain a controversial and polarising president for the next four years.

Trump won honourably, though. He got 312 electoral votes (77,302,416 individual votes, 49.8 per cent) and Kamala Harris got 226 electoral votes (75,012,178, 48.3 per cent) This 49.8 per cent vs 48.3 per cent (1.5 per cent difference) should compel political philosophers to question the social-justice implications for the “losing” voters.

However, the US system of having the executive (president) and the legislature separate brings some relief for accountability and transparency. (Note: The results of our country’s 2020 elections were: PNM 22 seats (322,180 votes, 49.05 per cent), UNC 19 seats (309,654 votes, 47.14 per cent) – a difference of 12,526 votes (1.9 per cent)).

Trump roars forward with his “America first” crusade, shaking up the world and his own country by loudly signing dozens of executive orders – dealing with, among other things, mass deportations, recognising only two “God-given sexes” and stiff tariffs on certain selected countries, including China and Mexico.

“America will now be colour-blind and merit-based,” he promised with his attempts to “Make America Great Again.” He pardoned or dismissed the cases of 1,500 people, including the Proud Boys, who were convicted for the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Trump called them “patriots.”

Loud noises inside and outside America are expected in reaction to his chest-thumping orders – even appeals to international bodies and American courts. Caricom, like the rest of an aroused world, anxiously looks on.

Caricom is now pressured to prepare for returning deportees, while Trump’s increased threats to Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro bring worry to our country’s gas-and-oil economy and politicians.

This brings us to UNC Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s surprising broadside attack on former US President Joe Biden and her repeated welcome to Trump. Listing 20 reasons why she thinks Biden’s administration was “a disaster,” Ms Persad-Bissessar stood her ground in the face of criticism.

Given the high stakes over the Dragon field gas supply and the impending national elections here, does she expect Trump and his new ambassador to this country will help shape her own political future, or will the local backlash and US bureaucracy weaken her fortunes? She took a high-stakes political gamble.

My major test for both Biden and Trump is ending the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars.

Among Trump’s other attention-grabbing executive orders so far are:

1 A “national emergency” at the southern US-Mexican border

2 Naming Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organisations

3 No US citizenship by birth for children of illegal immigrants

4 Eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes in federal agencies

6 Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement

7 Easing regulations on oil and gas production

8 Pausing TikTok ban and seeking US buyer

9 Pulling out of World Health Organization

10 Establishing Department of Government Efficiency

11 Banning critical race theory in federal agencies

12 Ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

13 Taking back the Panama Canal.

Though constitutionally based (Article 11, Section 1, Clause 1), these executive orders carry serious racial, political and legal implications.

Despite Trump’s displayed bravado and brimming confidence, it will not be surprising if some of his orders are taken to court. An executive order may be appealed if it seems to break an existing law or duplicate a law that already satisfies the order’s objective.

As difficult as it may be, Congress can also veto an executive order by a two-thirds majority. The lion roars, but it can be tamed.