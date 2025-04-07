Libraries: The pillars of freedom

Debbie Jacob -

Debbie Jacob

TODAY marks the beginning of National Library Week observed by bibliophiles around the world. We recognise and commemorate libraries and librarians who fearlessly protect our rights to freedom of speech, freedom of information, and the choice to read what we want.

This observance, which started in the US in 1958, honours libraries as places where everyone – regardless of race, religion or socio-economic status – can feel safe to explore the world of literature and access information. For some, libraries are one of the few safe spaces they can go to.

Libraries don’t just offer books. They are centres for research and places to discover and appreciate literature without fear of being judged by our reading preferences. The books we check out of our libraries serve as launching pads for our dreams and imaginations. They help us to understand ourselves and others around us. Libraries are the most important investment in education and the biggest crime-fighting tool we have.

Thankfully, we don’t face the problems that many libraries in other countries face, like book challenges from special interest groups that want to ban good literature. These highly politicised groups object to sexual, religious, or racial content and language. They impose their prejudicial views on literature deemed appropriate by academic experts.

Here, our problems stem from neglect. For years, our public libraries have lacked the funding to buy books. They are woefully behind in stocking our libraries with current Caribbean literature. While we welcome more public libraries and the community-centred programmes, there is still a dire need for more resources.

School libraries are in a sad state. They too have not been able to keep up with the literature students need for academic support, personal development and leisure reading. Many school libraries are mainly used after school as study centres.

Library classes should be included in the school curriculum so that students learn how to do research, avoid plagiarism, and become proficient in the latest technology. Students also need to be better informed about using the internet to achieve academic goals.

Most of all, students need lessons in academic integrity. They don’t know enough about artificial intelligence (AI) and how to use it as a tool to enhance their work rather than a crutch to depend on.

Libraries should be the hub of every primary and secondary school, with professional librarians who are equally knowledgeable about books and technology.

No one should be hired as a librarian – or as a teacher – if they are not avid readers. Libraries should host book clubs and enlist the community in buying books for these clubs and school libraries – especially in economically challenged areas. Libraries need to function as the school’s hub for learning and have a more visible presence in the school day.

There must be a library period once a week for every class and an innovative library curriculum that covers all aspects of library science for teachers and students.

Many people don’t know that school libraries are also meant to support students' non-academic interests. Well-run, well-stocked libraries serve the whole person – not just the student.

Libraries are the great equaliser. They have always included the most marginalised people in society. For many patrons, they are the places that provide information for that which we don’t understand or can’t articulate. This is where people explore the uncomfortable questions that they can’t ask friends and family.

Everyone should know their curiosity won’t be restricted, questioned or belittled in a library. This is one of the few places in our lives where we are never judged.

Time and again I advocate for better library budgets, more books, more diversification in literature, and more support for our Caribbean literature because our voice matters. Knowledge matters. Knowing the best way to access credible information and spot fake news matters, and librarians are the most qualified people to teach that. This is where we learn the critical thinking skills to vote, and make more informed decisions in society.

If we stock libraries properly, encourage everyone to use them, and promote reading and understanding, we invest in ourselves and a better future. When people read, their emotional intelligence improves, and they can better process feelings.

At-risk boys who read discover empathy and how to value the feelings of others, and they become less likely to pick up a gun. Libraries are the most promising and useful public and academic spaces we can have. Invest in them.

Reach out to your school or public library this week to find out how you can support our libraries.