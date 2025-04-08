Lord Harris and the ward schools experiment

-

In this issue of TTUTA on Tuesdays, we continue to explore the historical antecedents that gave rise to the Concordat. This is part 2 of a series that was started on our radio programme TTUTA Speaks, which can be heard every Thursday morning on I 95.5 FM.

IN CONTEMPORARY society, the Concordat is often the subject of heated discussions. Knowing that "one cannot solve a problem without first examining its antecedent cause" (Green, 2010), we began by questioning the circumstances that led to the need for the Concordat, starting with how religion dominated early education in Trinidad.

In today's issue, we continue our quest to understand the circumstances that led to the need for the Concordat as we look at the British colonial government's first major attempt to establish a state-controlled school system and the resulting challenges that arose.

The most significant contribution to the early development of education reportedly occurred under the eight-year governorship of Lord George Harris. On arriving in 1846, he found that Trinidad was not the typical colony – it was a melting pot of ethnicities, cultures, languages, and religions. Emancipated slaves who spoke either French or Spanish; freed slaves from North America, as well as free coloureds from neighbouring islands who were predominantly English-speaking Protestants; Portuguese-speaking migrants from Madeira; Chinese workers who spoke Mandarin; and Hindi-speaking East Indian indentured labourers, many of whom were Hindus and some Muslims – all coexisted in this dynamic and evolving society.

Noting this diversity, Lord Harris famously declared, "A race has been freed, but a society has not been formed.”

>

Prior to his arrival there were limited educational opportunities and that which was provided was mainly under the purview of religious bodies, primarily the Roman Catholic Church, which dates back to our Spanish colonial era.

During the post-emancipation era and in the British colonial days, education was not readily available to everyone. What existed served primarily the children of the planter-class. Harris attempted to develop a state-funded system of education which would lead to more access. The question of whether or not he was successful is still debatable.

Harris believed that education was the key to creating a more unified and structured society. While over 40 primary schools, mostly run by missionaries, existed, Harris felt that relying on religious groups for education was inadequate.

To address this, he organised the island into the counties and wards that still exists today, and introduced a state-funded school in each ward that was managed by a government-appointed warden. He also established a board of education, an inspector of schools, teacher training model schools, and even the island’s first public library.

By 1859, state-funded secondary education had begun with the opening of Queen’s Collegiate, known today as Queen’s Royal College.

One of the governor's boldest moves was his stance on religious education. Concerned about students receiving faith-based teachings contrary to their beliefs, he forbade the teaching of religion in ward schools but also made provisions for students to attend their respective churches on Wednesdays for religious instructions.

Although this system was initially praised by religious leaders, the harmony did not last as the Roman Catholic Church gradually turned against it. Using church funds, it “opened schools under its own exclusive management, making religion an indispensable feature of the instructions” (Keenan, 1869), and by 1863 it established St Mary’s College, further strengthening it independent education network.

This resistance from the island's largest religious group seriously undermined the vision of a unified education system and set the stage for the dual system of public education which followed.

This pivotal era in education policy illustrates the enduring tension between secular governance and religious influence in TT’s schooling system. Lord Harris’s initiative, though progressive, faced limitations due to entrenched denominational interests. The emergence of parallel education systems – state and denominational – reflects a legacy of compromise and contestation.

>

As we reflect on the Concordat today, it becomes imperative to re-examine how these historical foundations continue to shape educational access, equity, and the governance of schooling in contemporary TT.

Next week we will take a break in the series to celebrate the life and times of one of our national and regional education stalwarts and former TTUTA president, Clyde Permell.