Prison officer arrested on traffic offences, assault

The entrance to the remand section of the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca. - File photo

A prison officer was arrested after he was stopped by officers on traffic duty at the Tarouba Link Road, San Fernando, on January 25.

Police reports said at about 10.30 am, PCs Ramcharan and Deolal stopped a blue Nissan Almera which was overtaking a line of traffic.

While interviewing the driver, the prison officer allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the strong smell of alcohol.

When asked to submit to a breath test, the prison officer, allegedly refused, questioning the police officers’ authority while stating, "Waiz dat, Nah allyuh is constables get somebody my rank to deal with me."

Despite being informed of the consequences of failing to provide a breath sample, Rodriguez allegedly became irate, made derogatory comments, and behaved in a disorderly manner.

While attempting to arrest him, the prison officer reportedly resisted by pulling away and crouching to avoid being handcuffed. Officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and Interagency Task Force passing by assisted in subduing the prison officer who was taken to the San Fernando police station where he allegedly failed a field sobriety test and two evidential breath tests.

He also had to be taken to hospital after he complained of an injury to his wrist. The prison officer, identified as a sergeant, reportedly kicked one of his arresting officers while being taken to the cell area at the station also threatening him.