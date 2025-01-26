Chaguanas roadwork delays frustrate drivers; ministry says 70% complete

Roadworks being done along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ONGOING, but delayed, roadworks along the Solomon Hochoy Highway from Brentwood Mall to Chase Village in Chaguanas have become a contentious issue, but the latest update from the Works and Transport Ministry assured that it is moving full speed ahead with the project.

"With 70 per cent of this segment completed, we are working around the clock to ensure this traffic alleviation initiative delivers on its promise of a more efficient and smoother commute," a statement from the ministry said on January 24.

"As for our budget, we are happy to report that we have stayed on track and avoided any cost overruns."

The update addressed the public's concerns about the widening project, pledging its full commitment to deliver high-quality infrastructure that improves everyday commute.

"Our team is making steady strides to complete this critical project," the statement said.

The project falls under the ministry's Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit.

The ministry listed some of the ongoing work, including advancing roadworks, constructing a retaining wall, preparing the infrastructure for the installation of permanent lighting, installing jersey barriers for enhanced safety and continuing with paving works.

The ministry added, "We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work toward creating an improved commuting experience for everyone."

A previous update from the ministry, on January 22, said progress takes time, but the result of this traffic alleviation initiative will be worth it—a smoother, safer, and faster commute for thousands of drivers daily.

The project started in January 2024 and was initially set for completion in January 2024 for $65 million. Due to the weather pattern and other factors, the project was given a revised deadline for the end of 2024, which has been extended by another month.

Now, approaching the end of January 2025, many people have complained about traffic congestion and inefficiency.

On January 24, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) Baldath Maharaj told Newsday via a statement that the organistion was "deeply concerned" over the delay.

"While we understand that infrastructure development takes time, the prolonged delays and lack of transparency have caused significant frustration among residents, commuters, and businesses," Maharaj said.

"The Ministry of Works previously assured the public that this project would be completed by the end of December 2024, yet this deadline has passed without any clear updates or revised timelines being provided."

Maharaj highlighted that the delays have led to unbearable traffic congestion during peak hours, even after the festive season.

"This has resulted in countless lost hours for workers and business owners, negatively impacting productivity and economic activity in the region. Furthermore, the condition of the median in certain sections of the road is a serious safety concern," he said.

"Barrels and unmarked concrete structures line the median, with no paint or reflective signage to guide drivers at night. This creates a hazardous situation, particularly in low-visibility conditions."

He charged that reports have emerged of homeless people moving the barrels during the night, further endangering public safety and increasing the risk of accidents.

The chamber called on the ministry to address these issues urgently.

He said, "We request a clear and transparent timeline for the completion of the project, immediate implementation of proper safety measures such as painted and reflective medians, and increased monitoring of the area to prevent unsafe conditions caused by unauthorised movement of traffic barriers."

Maharaj described Chaguanas as the economic hub of TT and said the borough depends on efficient infrastructure to support its businesses and residents.

"The Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce remains committed to advocating for improvements that enhance our community's safety, well-being, and economic prosperity," Maharaj said.

"We urge the relevant authorities to prioritise the completion of this project and to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to resolve these pressing issues."

Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed and Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit have criticised the ministry for failing to meet the completion deadline.

Mohammed acknowledged that progress takes time but added, "It is evident that the modus operandi of this ministry, under the current administration, continues to fall short in delivering projects within a timely manner."

"This ongoing pattern of delays leaves citizens to bear the cost and inconvenience, with countless man-hours wasted in traffic congestion and reduced productivity."

He believes that while the ongoing extension work is a step forward, it will not significantly alleviate the traffic challenges in Chaguanas.

"Our main concern remains the east-to-west and west-to-east traffic flow, which continues to be a daily struggle for commuters. The extension primarily addresses north-to-south movement and fails to resolve the critical bottlenecks affecting businesses and residents in our borough," he explained.

Mohammed called on the government to prioritise the construction of the overpasses advertised on its official platforms.

The mayor added: "The people of Chaguanas can no longer afford to wait indefinitely for solutions that have been promised repeatedly."

Mohit further accused the government of mismanagement and broken promises.

"What was once touted as a critical infrastructure project has devolved into a monument to inefficiency, mismanagement, and broken promises," the opposition MP told Newsday on January 24.

"The reality on the ground tells a different story—gridlock, inconvenience, and a government incapable of meeting its own deadlines. Real progress is measured by results, not excuses, and thus far, the motoring public has seen neither."

Taxi drivers have also expressed frustration over the delays.

President of the San Fernando to Port of Spain Taxi Drivers' Association, Kenneth Williams, critised the project's prolonged timeline, saying, "It is causing a real inconvenience for drivers."

Another driver, Lennox Williams, said the work affect the driver's daily operation as there is traffic on both lanes.

"Morning traffic starts around 5 am. On mornings, the traffic backs up all the way to Claxton Bay. It now takes two to three hours from San Fernando to Port of Spain. It burns fuel being in traffic," he said.

"We cannot make as much trips as before because of the amount of time spent in traffic."

A driver from the San Fernando to Curepe route told Newsday the work is taking too long. Traffic is already built up even before the construction crew begins work at 8 am.

"At 6 am, there is already traffic heading to town. It gets worse once the work starts around 8 am because equipment is crossing, and the police have to stop traffic. It is an inconvenience. We want road to run," the driver said.

"All the taxi drivers who use the highway (San Fernando to Chaguanas or Curepe and Port of Spain) are affected."

On the ministry's comment that progress takes time, he added: "We know that, but at the end of the day, there was a deadline. Try to meet the deadline."