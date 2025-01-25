Mr Mack takes a tumble at Kaiso Showkase opening

A bleeding Victor "Mr Mack" McDonald takes a seat after he took a tumble off the stage at the Kaiso Showkase launch at Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre, San Fernando on January 24. McDonald was performing We Don't Eat Pets when he fell. - Photos by Innis Francis

CALYPSONIAN Victor “Mr Mack” McDonald brought the opening of Kaiso Showkase Tent at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre, San Fernando, on January 24 to a temporary and premature halt as he tumbled off the stage on the hard concrete surface, bursting his head and receiving injuries to other parts of his body.

Screams were heard as the veteran calypsonian known for his raunchy humour responded to an encore and made his way back to the stage. Performing his double entendre We Don’t Eat Pets, a lewd take on US President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that illegal immigrants in Ohio were eating dogs and cats, Mr Mack clicked with the audience when he told them since he was small his grandmother warned him “not to eat cat at all.”

In his first appearance, he left the audience in stitches with his lyrics and antics. In his excitement and buoyed by the applause, he came from backstage and made a beeline for the edge of the stage to better connect with them. Instead, he walked straight off, almost like in slow motion, falling some four feet to the ground.

For a few moments, the senior calypsonian lay immobile on the hard surface.

Fellow calypsonians and guests helped to lift him, give him a drink of water and put him to sit on the stairs.

But in the midst of the turmoil someone admonished him, “Mack that is not the way to bring the house down.”

Tent management, including chairman of the South-Central zone of the Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall and chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston “Gypsy” Peters gathered around him as a doctor in the audience attended to his injuries.

After being bandaged he was helped up and raised both hands in victory to indicate he was all right. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent several scans. He was later discharged.

The show was temporarily halted, resulting in an unscheduled intermission.

In an impromptu show of solidarity as the second half opened, veterans Gypsy and Brian London took to the stage to engage in an extempore war to calm the traumatised audience.

Displaying their true genius as Razor Sharp band, led by Oral Rodriguez, started the Santimanitay melody, with precision and humour the duo demonstrated their quick analytical skills, using rhyme to focus on Mr Mack’s show stopping performance.

Gypsy took the lead, lowering the temperature as raucous laughter resonated from the audience.

“I want to tell you something, my friend, watch this stage don’t go too close to the end.

The thing about it, I will tell you why, when you look carefully it real high

Mr Mack come out here to do he thing, is about a lil cat de man go sing

The man went closer and then get blue to show what a lil bit of pussy could do,” sang Gypsy

Kommanda told the Newsday an accident affected Mr Mack’s vision some time before. On Friday night he was blinded by the lights and was not wearing his glasses.

Kommanda said it was unfortunate as they were performing at the Bowl for the first time, having parted ways with Palms Club over rent. He said there was no blame to be cast and the monitors on the stage were the markers for the performers to stay behind.

Gypsy had similar comments as did Parris.

Expressing sadness at what happened, Gypsy also said he did not believe there was any safety breach by the Bowl management.

“It is unfortunate this happened, I have been performing at the Bowl since I was a child and never heard anybody fall off that stage. But I also seen people fall off the stage in Madison Square Garden because in your exuberance you sometimes venture too close to the edge and go beyond those monitors that are strategically placed as markers. No body should go beyond it, but I have seen people climb on top of those boxes during performances.”

“When you are on stage, by international standards, the lights are out there. You don’t see the audience or what’s going on out there. So, there is no need for any warning, but just to tell artistes to be responsible, look around and pay attention to where you are.”

For Parris, the incident was surreal.

“I was sitting in the front of the audience, and I saw him fall almost like in slow motion. I sat in shock only moving when he saw people gravitating towards him.”

The mayor said he was thankful Mr Mack’s injuries are not life threatening because a fall like that could have serious consequences.

“He could have died. He could have broken his neck because that was a hard fall. From all indications he is okay, but when you are older you do not feel the pain right away.”

Parris said he was enjoying the show up until that incident and was impressed by the abundance of talent he witnessed.

He said he was also saddened by the fact that this was the tent’s first appearance at that venue and promised that he and the CEO of the San Fernando City Corporation are in talks with TUCO to assist the south tent in getting a home.

The tent will perform at Creative Arts Centre on January 26 in a show that is in collaboration with the TTARP (TT Association of Retired Persons).

The show begins at 4 pm.