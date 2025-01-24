Witco celebrates 120 years

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon signs Witco's three year no injury plaque, before a tour of the compound in Champ Fleurs on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (Witco) is celebrating 120 years of business and 50 years of association with the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra.

In commemoration of this, Witco invited the Trade Ministry and the TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) to tour its upgraded factory on January 24.

Speaking on the tour, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon congratulated Witco on its milestone anniversary and praised the company for its continued high permanence in trade and export as the company’s products continue to be distributed throughout the Caribbean and South America.

"We are very pleased to be here today to acknowledge their continued expansion. Every time I visit Witco it's because there’s new machinery and equipment or some level of expansion, maintenance and modernisation and we are always grateful for that."

Gopee-Scoon also recognised Witco's expansion of its line of products to include a variety of vaping devices.

"Their new products are indicative of their understanding of what the market requires…they have to ensure that they’re competitive given the presence of other brands in TT. It’s good to see they are understanding the market carefully and following the trends to ensure they have a space in the marketplace."

However, as markets expand and new opportunities emerge the market continues to face challenges, including illicit trade.

Gopee-Scoon expressed concerns about this and highlighted the work of the illicit trade task force and other sub-committees in combating criminal elements within the market.

She said the committees involved have been successful in their education campaigns and have even carried out seizures of illicit products in 2024.

Although she could not provide details, Gopee-Scoon said there were around seven seizures of a quantity of illicit goods which included a variety of products.

TTMA president Roger Roach also spoke on this, praising Witco's involvement in not only the TTMA but the task force as well.

"Witco is a valuable partner to the TTMA and they lend a lot of support to the illicit trade task force. In fact, Witco is our singular expert when it comes to illicit trade."

Roach said the expertise of Witco’s stakeholders provides them with keen insight into combating illicit trade in other markets.

"Because of what Witco does in the tobacco industry it also helps us navigate the waters in chemicals, food and verge, alcohol and other legitimate products that find their way into TT. We want to thank Witco for that."

The newly appointed managing director of Witco thanked the government, Trade Ministry and TTMA for their continued support.

"I think the government has been very accepting of our ideas and collaboration and with their help, we will continue looking forward to growing this business."