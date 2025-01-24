Well Service calls foreign company for Pete Philip recovery

Missing Well Services Ltd employee Pete Phillip -

WELL Services Petroleum Co Ltd has solicited the services of a foreign company to assist with the safe recovery of 47-year-old Pete Philip who went missing after the company’s Rig 110 partially collapsed on December 22.

While it did not give the name of the company it said the third-party company will supply specialised equipment needed for this phase of the salvage and recovery.

“This international company is a highly regarded provider of advanced equipment with the requisite expertise for this type of operation. This engagement will enable the company to accelerate its efforts to ensure the recovery of Pete Philip in compliance with all safety and environmental protocols,” Wells Service said in a media release on January 23.

It said its last communication with Philip’s family was on January 22.

“Well Services continue to be committed to maintaining transparent and regular communication regarding the ongoing salvage and recovery operations.

“In addition to providing timely updates to the next of kin of our colleague, specifically his wife, Candacy Philip, the company has taken steps to keep other family members informed through a dedicated communication channel.

“A WhatsApp group was created to facilitate direct and timely updates with the family.”

On December 22, Well Services announced that the Rig 110, a drilling rig in the East Soldado Field off TT’s south western peninsula near Point Fortin.

Wells Service in a release in December just after the incident said Philip was among a crew of 75 working on the rig when it collapsed.

One other person was injured, but was treated for injuries sustained in the collapse.