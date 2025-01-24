Smith thanks St Benedict's cricket teammates after hat-trick

Cricketer Ronaldo Smith, a Lower Six student of St Benedict's College, La Romaine at the school's auditorium on January 23. - Innis Francis

Hat-trick hero Ronaldo Smith, said despite his memorable individual achievement, he immediately thought of his St Benedict's College cricket teammates.

Medium-pacer Smith grabbed his first-ever hat-trick, finishing with figures of 3/16 to help St Benedict's defeat Fatima College by 44 runs in a shortened 20-over contest in the opening round of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premier division on January 21.

"Honestly I just overflowed with emotions," Smith said. "First of all I had to run and celebrate with my teammates because without them it won't be possible."

What would have made the hat-trick even more special was that the three batsmen were all bowled by Smith, a great sight for any bowler.

Smith, who admires former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, is hoping St Benedict's can be a contender this season.

>

"I think collectively as a team once we believe in each other...I think we have a good chance of challenging (for the title)."

Smith thinks the team can be dangerous in all aspects of the game. "I think we have a strong team all round. I think it is all down to believing in each other and perform to the best of our ability."

The Lower Six student from Savonetta in central Trinidad, wants to continue sticking to the basics. "Even though things may not always go in your favour, just continue to bowl a consistent length."