Ramnath leads WI U19 Women to Super Six with win over Malaysia

West Indies women's Under-19 captain Samara Ramnath bowls during a match for the TT Under-19s at last year's CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Women's Championship. - File photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Captain Samara Ramnath captured four wickets to propel the West Indies Under-19 Women to their first win and into the Super Six round of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup via a 53-run victory over Malaysia Under-19 Women in their final Group A match on Thursday.

In a must-win contest for both teams, West Indies were struggling at 37 for one in the 10th over, but blasted 75 runs off the last 10 overs to post 112 for seven from their 20 overs. Opener Asabi Callender led the way with 30 runs off 42 balls, while Jahzara Claxton scored 19 from 14 balls and Abigail Bryce chipped in with 14 runs. Nur Syafiqa (2-26) and Siti Nazwah (2-28), were the pick of the Malaysia bowlers.

Needing to score at just over five and a half runs an over to secure a historic victory, Malaysia’s early progress was stunted by some superb bowling from Ramnath, who took 4-6 from her four overs, and they were dismissed for 59 in 18 overs. Spinners Erin Deane and Naijanni Cumberbatch took two wickets apiece to finish off the lower order. Malaysia got off to a horrible start when Nuni Farini was run out by a direct throw from Claxton stationed at cover to leave them 14 for one.

Skipper Nur Syuhada came to the crease and drove Claxton for two boundaries in the fifth over as Malaysia raced to 30 for one.

However, Claxton got her revenge when she had Nuni Farini caught behind after scoring one from just 22 deliveries.

Ramnath then struck twice in the 11th over; first bowling Syuhada with the first ball for 12 as she attempted a slog and then three balls later she trapped Syafiqa lbw for a duck as Malaysia slipped to 38 for four.

Ramnath then bowled Suabika Manivannan as the West Indies captured the final six Malaysia wickets for the addition of just 21 runs, with the hosts’ batters failing to negotiate the offspin of Deane and Cumberbatch.

The result helped West Indies qualify as the third best team from Group A while Malaysia was eliminated from the tournament having lost all three of their matches. CMC

Scores

WEST INDIES U19s 112-7 in 20 overs (Asabi Callender 30, Jahzara Claxton 19, Abigail Bruce 14; Nur Syafiqa 2-26, Siti Nazwah 2-28).

MALAYSIA U19s 59 in 18 overs (Nur Syuhada 12; Samara Ramnath 4-6, Erin Deane 2-7, Naijanni Cumberbatch 2-14).