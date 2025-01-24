POA supports Prisons Commissioner

Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe. -

PRISON Officers Association (POA) president Gerald Gordon expressed confidence in Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe's firm statement after the homes of three prison officers were shot up by criminals in recent days.

Corraspe had condemned the shootings as "calculated and brazen" and thanked God no one was hurt, in a Facebook post on January 22.

He promised “enhanced counter-measures aimed at target-hardening of prison personnel and their families, urged officers to stay vigilant both on and off the job and vowed the Prison Service was undaunted in carrying out its duties.

Gordon later voiced his support in a statement sent by WhatsApp to Newsday.

"We have a good Commissioner who truly is vested in the well-being of all hard working Prison Officers.

"His statement is not only timely but doubles as a rallying call for officers to not lose hope, in the face of what can seem to be insurmountable challenges."