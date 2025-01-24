Murder toll now 23 after...Two men gunned down in Enterprise, Chaguanas

ON THURSDAY evening, the country recorded two more murders after two men were shot dead in separate incidents in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

A senior police officer said the two were killed at different locations near to each other around 4.30 pm. One murder took place at Phyllis Lane, while the other victim was killed on Branch Trace.

The men have been identified as Avinash Gobin and Kino Wallace.

A senior Homicide Investigations Bureau police source said while the murders took place mere minutes apart investigators were unsure as to whether or not the killings were related. No motive has been established for these murders and no arrests have been made.

The Enterprise murders brought the toll for the year to 23 – 14 less than the figure for the same period last year.

Of the 23 murders recorded thus far, three were double murders (two killings in one incident).

The country first double murder of 2025 occurred on January 9 when a couple was killed at their home in Guatapajaro Road, off Caratal Road, Cumuto.

Kumari Baksh, 60, and her husband Nasheed Baksh, 67, were found dead in their home after relatives' calls went unanswered. Their house was ransacked and a T&TEC metre was stolen.

Senior police sources have said robbery was the motive for the couple's murder.

The country then recorded two double murders within 24 hours, from January 18-19, as four men were killed in Belmont and Matelot.

Steven Chuniesingh, 18, and Ian Jones Thomas, 53, were gunned down at Collins Road, Belmont on January 18.

This incident occurred around 11.15 pm. Chuniesingh was found dead in the road, while Jones was found dead in the front passenger seat of a Ford Ranger van.

Police did not have a motive for their murders.

On January 19, brothers Akeil and Arnott Isaac were gunned down in Matelot.

Police said that at around 3.50 pm, Akeil, 26, and his brother Arnott, 16, left their home to go and pick mangoes with two other men at Santa Cruz Road when they were ambushed by gunmen.

Four people were shot and were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where the brothers were pronounced dead on arrival.