Man killed by cops was Grindr robbery suspect

- File photo

A 22-YEAR-OLD MAN, who was shot dead by police on January 22 after allegedly pointing a gun at officers, is suspected of being involved in several robberies after victims were lured online on the Grindr dating website.

The dead man was identified as Shakeem Nickie also known as Fabi.

Police said that at around 2.10 pm on January 22, officers responded to a report at Kerr Trace, Eastern Quarry in Laventille. When they arrived at an old concrete two-storey building, they saw a man in a black long sleeve hoodie and black jeans with a gun in his hand.

Officers ordered the man to drop the gun but he allegedly pointed it at the police who then opened fire. Nickie tried to escape by jumping over a nearby fence.

The officers ran after him and saw him lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was allegedly still alive at the time time. Nickie was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Nickie was known to them as a "priority offender." Further information revealed he was a "major suspect" in several Grindr-linked robberies.

Police said they recovered a black and grey revolver with two rounds of .38 ammunition at the location where the man tried to escape from the police.

Police conducted further checks in the area and found a man bound and gagged and with wounds to his body and face. He was also taken to the PoSGH.

The man later said he was robbed of his grey Kia Cerato which was later found in the Fort Picton area by police. Investigations are ongoing.