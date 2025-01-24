Kemar Roach replaces Jayden Seales for second Test against Pakistan

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales - CWI Media

Bajan fast bowler Kemar Roach has replaced an injured Jayden Seales for the second Test match against Pakistan on January 25, from 12.30 am (TT time).

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite confirmed the TT pacer has slight ligament injury in his leg during

Additionally, potential Test debutant Amir Jangoo has been included in a 12-man team ahead of the series decider, with Brathwaite yet to name his final 11.

The captain expects another dry, spin-friendly Multan pitch and has urged his batsman to have clear, individual plans before taking on Pakistan’s whirlwind of spells.

He said there were some visible “cracks in the pitch” and the conditions fare well for the Pakistani spin bowlers. To combat their threat with the ball, Brathwaite encouraged his batsmen to stick to their individual plans.

>

“Of batting against the spin, it's about being clear in your plans and what you want to do as individual batsmen because every batsman is different. And fully back the (plans) and believing them and doing it from ball one. Start from ball one, believe in your plans and just believe in yourself. It was difficult to bat on full stop, but there's still runs to be scored once you back yourself,” he said in the pre-match press conference on January 24.

Despite losing the first Test by 127 runs, Windies’ left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican (7/32) shone brightest with the ball in the opening Test while the maroon’s best batting performance came from Alick Athanaze (55) in the second innings.

Brathwaite asked his players to use these performances as a measuring stick for the second Test.

“Warrican bowled well. He really led the attack. We've just got to continue to follow him. Alick got a good score as well and spent some time (in the middle). If we follow those examples as a group, I think we'll do well in this game,” he added.

Despite fielding a much younger team than the hosts, with Brathwaite being the most experienced among them, he thinks the vibrant bunch still can level the series.

“The guys had some good sessions which was good for us as a group. From me to the boys, it's just about believing in yourself and trusting your plans and doing them from ball one. We don't know how the pitch is going to play. It looks quite similar, dry and there are a lot of cracks in it. We've got to believe in ourselves and go out there and get the job done.”

West Indies' 12-man squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Raoch, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.